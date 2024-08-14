Molly-Mae Tommy Fury split latest: Tommy breaks silence after Love Island couple announces they ended their relationship
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced their split after five years together and one child. They originally met on ITV 2’s Love Island
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up after five years together. The formerly engaged couple, who share one child together, were runners-up during season five of Love Island.
On August 14, Hague and Fury each shared their respective statements on Instagram announcing their split. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Hague wrote on her Instagram Story.
The 25-year-old influencer said she was “extremely upset to announce” the split but maintained that their one-year-old daughter, Bambi, will “always be my priority.”
Hague thanked her fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”
Fury, also 25, later made his own statement regarding the split, saying he was “heartbroken” but their daughter Bambi was “our priority.”
The former couple welcomed their daughter in January 2023. Fury proposed to Hague in July last year.
Hague hints at feelings of loneliness in recent YouTube video
In a YouTube vlog posted last week, Hague admitted she was struggling with “solo parenting” while Fury focused on his boxing career.
“This week has just been a lot of emotions,” she told her 1.86m subscribers, revealing that Fury has been busy “recording his audio for his audiobook.”
“I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week,” Hague said, adding: “I’ve been struggling a little bit with motherhood.”
“Some stages are easier than others. At the minute, I feel like were going through a little bit of a challenging phase.”
Fury popped the question to Hague just one year ago
The professional boxer and the influencer announced their engagement in July 2023, with a sweet black and white video shared to Instagram.
The proposal, which took place on a cliff in Ibiza, featured the couple’s then six-month-old daughter. The pair were surrounded by large flower arrangements and rose petals on the ground, as Fury got on one knee to propose to Hague.
On Instagram, Hague captioned the post: “Forever. 23/07/23.”
Hague and Fury break the internet with their daughter’s unique name
Shortly after welcoming her first child, Hague revealed her daughter’s name was inspired by the classic Disney animated film, Bambi.
Hague previously suggested that fans would either love or hate the moniker she and Fury chose for their child. “It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it. It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before. It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it,” she said in a YouTube video before giving birth.
While some fans adored Hague and Fury’s name choice, others questioned whether Hague had ever seen the Disney movie that her daughter was named after, given its themes.
“Imagine Molly-Mae’s baby wanting to watch Bambi one day to see why she was called that and just being absolutely traumatised,” one person wrote on X, as another said: “No hate to Molly-Mae, love you babe, but imagine being 40 years old and your name’s Bambi.”
Read more reactions to Bambi’s unique name from Kate Ng here.
Hague and Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023
In 2022, the former Love Island stars announced they were expecting their first child together after three years of dating.
Hague revealed her growing baby bump in a black and white video posted to Instagram, with the caption: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”
They announced the arrival of their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023 by sharing the first photo of their newborn to Instagram.
Hague and Fury captioned the post with their daughter’s birthdate, “23/01/23,” and a white heart emoji.
Fans react to ‘Love Island’ stars break-up
Following news of their split, many fans have taken to social media to share their heartbroken reactions to Hague and Fury’s break-up.
“Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have broken up. This is the worst day of my life. My mental wellbeing is balancing on a knife edge,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“Molly-Mae and Tommy splitting up is how I imagine it felt when Charles and Diana split up for our parents,” another fan wrote.
“Surely the Molly-Mae and Tommy break up calls for a bank holiday?” someone else jokingly asked.
Influencer says she’s ‘extremely upset’ to announce news of their split
Hague admitted she was “extremely upset” to announce she and Fury had ended their relationship after five years, though she didn’t give a reason for the split. However, rumors have recently swirled surrounding the couple.
Last December, Hague addressed speculation that she and Fury had split after he was filmed with a woman at a nightclub. The influencer was also briefly seen without her engagement ring, later admitting in a YouTube video that she has been “going through it.”
In response to the break up rumors, Hague simply told her fans at the time: “I really don’t care what is said about me, Tommy, my relationship.”
Read more from Meredith Clark here:
Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury after five years together
‘Love Island’ star says she’s ‘extremely upset to announce’ the news of their split
Tommy Fury makes his own Instagram statement about Molly-Mae break up
The professional boxer, also 25, posted his own statement to Instagram about the break up.
“I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” Fury wrote. “The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thanksful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”
He echoed Hague’s statement by asking for privacy as “we navigate our way through this difficult time.”
Molly-Mae shares social media statement about split
The PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the split.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Hague began the statement. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”
“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”
She thanked her fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”
While Hague didn’t reveal a reason for their split, she asked her followers to “kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time” as she attempted to “navigate” the break up.
“I’ll be back when it feels right,” she concluded, signing off the statement: “Molly-Mae x”
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced their split after five years together.
The former couple met in 2019 while appearing on season five of ITV’s popular reality dating series.
In January 2023, they welcomed their first child together. Fury proposed to Hague in July last year.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments