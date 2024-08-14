✕ Close Related: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury seen weeks before split in adoring video: ‘I love you more than everything’

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up after five years together. The formerly engaged couple, who share one child together, were runners-up during season five of Love Island.

On August 14, Hague and Fury each shared their respective statements on Instagram announcing their split. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” Hague wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 25-year-old influencer said she was “extremely upset to announce” the split but maintained that their one-year-old daughter, Bambi, will “always be my priority.”

Hague thanked her fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

Fury, also 25, later made his own statement regarding the split, saying he was “heartbroken” but their daughter Bambi was “our priority.”

The former couple welcomed their daughter in January 2023. Fury proposed to Hague in July last year.