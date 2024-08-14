Molly Mae-Hague and Tommy Fury argue in last YouTube video together before split

Molly Mae-Hague and Tommy Fury are seen arguing in their last YouTube video together before their shock split.

Molly-Mae confirmed the break-up from fiancé Tommy in an Instagram post on Wednesday (14 August), saying: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Just three weeks ago, the 25-year-old posted a YouTube video featuring Tommy, as the pair bickered over a lost bank card.

She told him: “Do you want me to keep my eardrums? Turn the decimals down slightly. I’ve never heard a man so loud in my existence.”