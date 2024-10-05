Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tommy Fury has said he knows how to win back ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague in the first interview since their split.

In August this year, Hague, 25, and Fury, 25, announced they had broken up after five years together. The formerly engaged couple – who met on season five of Love Island – share one child together, Bambi.

In his first interview since the announcement, Fury expressed his wishes to get back together with Hague.

Speaking to Mail Online, the celebrity boxer said: “We were together for five and a half years. You don’t stay with someone, have a child with them, get engaged, if it is only a bit of a fling.”

He continued: “It is proper love. Do I still love Molly? 100 per cent. I will love her until my final breath. The minute I saw her, I thought, ‘Yes, she’s the woman of my dreams.”

Fury went on to say that he knows “what I have to do in order to resolve things”, adding: “And that’s down to me. Nobody else can do that other than me.”

Fury also took the opportunity to once again deny the cheating allegations that have swirled around their break-up, stating: “All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false.

“The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he added: “Everybody could think what they want about me and say what they want about me.

“As long as my family think I’m a good man and Jesus Christ thinks I’m a good man, I don’t care what anybody else has to say.”

The couple’s break-up announcement in August sparked rumours that Fury had cheated on Hague with a woman he was on holiday with in Macedonia – which he denied at the time.

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking,” the professional boxer wrote in the aftermath of their announcement. “The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

The woman in question, Milla Corfixen, also denied that they kissed, stating they “just had fun”.

Fury was speaking to the publication in promotion of his forthcoming book Lightning Can Strike Twice, in which he discusses his relationship with Hague as well as his boxing career.

He is the half-brother of boxing legend and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.