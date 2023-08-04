Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has shared her surprise over the contents of an order from Too Good To Go, a food service that distributes leftovers so they don’t go to waste.

Ally, who goes by the username @allyy.kattt on TikTok, shared her friend’s unexpected dessert order in a 2 August video. In the video, which has since gone viral, the content creator focused her camera on a pile of mushed together unfrosted cake enclosed in plastic wrap. “My friend did ‘Too Good To Go’ thinking she’d get assorted pastries,” her caption read. However, according to Ally, her friend got nothing of the kind.

“They gave her seven pounds of cake smashed together,” she continued. Her video, which has now reached more than 1.2 million viewers, was pasted over an audio of Kris Jenner discussing how she needs “a redo” after a mistake happened - fitting for the Chicago-based woman’s order mishap.

However, Ally confessed that she and her friend still indulged in the mush, but that the situation was “hilarious.”

Commenters debated whether they thought the surprise food waste service was worth it, adding how they’ve been stuck with their own unwanted contents.

“I got eight of the dryest cupcakes I’ve ever touched for $6. Like I can’t eat this and now it’s going in my trash instead of theirs,” one former customer claimed, while another admitted: “I got a pint container of old rice for $7. I deleted the app.”

“Okay, genuinely I love the concept of Too Good To Go but the food is lowkey pricey (like $6 for surprise bag is a huge gamble),” one skeptic noted.

Another individual said: “Too Good To Go is AMAZING in Europe and usually not worth it in the States from my experience in several big cities here.”

While some viewers didn’t approve of the dessert order, others jokingly suggested it was exactly what they would want.

“This would be my ideal bag,” one viewer admitted, while another commented: “I got that once too, I was so disappointed but the second I tried it, all the complaints were gone and I was just eating plain cake all day.”

“I’d rather have this than some of the bags I’ve gotten,” someone else said.

The official TikTok account for Too Good To Go also added to the conversation, writing: “Looks like a cake pop party to us.”

The Independent has contacted Ally and Too Good To Go for comment.