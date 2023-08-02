TikToker tries espresso martini covered in parmesan shavings

Would you try an espresso martini covered in parmesan shavings? This TikToker has tried the viral trend.

One of the latest crazes sweeping TikTok is the invention of an espresso martini, topped with cheese shavings.

It might sound disgusting, but TikToker Bran_Flakezz shows the drink in a video, cheese and all, and takes the first sip.

"I like it?" says Bran, after a few seconds. Bran goes on to say the drink is "strong" but the parmesan shavings "add a fun texture."

Defending their preference in the comments, Bran said "You have to try it- it’s not a super cheesy flavour it’s more just a texture.