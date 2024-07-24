Tori Spelling reveals details of final conversation with Shannen Doherty

Support truly

Tori Spelling has opened up about the last conversation she had with Shannen Doherty before her death earlier this month.

Doherty died at 53 on July 13, with her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirming that the star had “lost her battle with cancer after many years fighting the disease.”

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” Sloane added in a statement shared with People. “The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

On Tuesday July 23, Spelling spoke about how she was handling the death of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star during an episode of the 90210MG podcast

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life, and I don’t believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation,” Spelling said.

“I feel like she and I had that,” the actress continued. “I’m super grateful for that.”

The podcast’s co-host, Jennie Garth chimed in, mentioning that she didn’t have the same opportunity as Spelling and “didn’t really get to sit down and have [a] heartfelt conversation.”

“I wished that I had had that opportunity,” Garth said, clarifying that she was “very glad” Spelling could have that opportunity for herself.

Doherty, ,who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, went into remission in 2017, but announced that her cancer had returned in 2020 and was at stage four. In 2023 she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain.

During another portion of the podcast, Spelling admitted that people were optimistic regardless of Doherty’s previous health issues and they did “believe that she was the one that would make it”.

“She fought so hard and was such a warrior. And she has shown her entire life and career… that she can get past anything.”

“So although we know the answer is so evil and takes everyone that we love… she was so hopeful,” Spelling continued.

Shortly after Doherty’s death, both Spelling and Garth posted tributes to her on Instagram. Spelling’s post featured mostly photos of the two of them when they were younger, with a long caption detailing how much she meant to her.

“F*** them… is what Shan would say if I told her I felt pressure to have to summarize via social media a 36-year relationship and the grief I feel for a fire who’s flame went out too soon,” the caption began.

Spelling’s caption continued: “She was a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong. She never tried, she just was. She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 f***s given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humor! Her sardonic humor was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan!”

“Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always,” the caption concluded