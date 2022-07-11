Tosca Musk has shared that she is “incredibly proud” of her older brother Elon Musk, despite the negative opinions that have been recently swirling about the Tesla CEO that her children have been exposed to online.

In an interview published in the Sunday Times on 9 July, the 47-year-old filmmaker discussed her concerns about her two children viewing Elon Musk, 51, as anything but their uncle.

“I don’t like that my kids watch YouTube and there are jokes about my brother; it makes them feel a little uncomfortable. And they don’t understand why people would say [negative] things about him,” she said.

Tosca Musk defended her older brother adding that she’s “incredibly proud” of her sibling and the “phenomenon” he’s created.

“He’s exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine. So there’s no taint at all,” she said.

In addition to her billionaire brother Elon Musk, Tosca is also the younger sister to Kimbal Musk – a restaurateur and sustainable food advocate.

“Kimbal’s goal is to solve the obesity crisis in America,” Tosca said of her 49-year-old brother. “He’s just so human-forward as well.”

Last May, the siblings came together to support their mother – Maye Musk – when she became the oldest model to pose for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“My mom. Showing us all how to really rock life. Amazing!” tweeted Kimbal, while Tosca shared her praise for her mother on Instagram. “That’s My MOM! So cool @mayemusk,” she commented under her mother’s post.

Elon Musk made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed he had fathered twins with a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink in November 2021. The twins were born shortly before Musk welcomed his second child with on-again off-again partner Grimes.

According to court documents obtained by Business Insider, Musk and the twins’ mother Shivon Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name in their middle name. The request was approved by a Texas court in May.