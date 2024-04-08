All of the best total solar eclipse deals to take advantage of

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A total eclipse of the sun is set to plunge a stretch of North America into darkness on 8 April, with millions of spectators across the US hoping to experience the celestial phenomenon.

There should be up to four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other spots, but almost everyone in North America is guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

The rare event is being matched with some restaurants and fast food chains offering some very special deals in honour of the total solar eclipse.

However, with the eclipse only a few hours away, some of these deals won’t last for long, so be sure to take advantage while you can.

From Burger King to Pizza Hut, here are all the restaurants offering the best deals today for the highly anticipated solar eclipse.

Burger King

On 8 April, customers can claim a buy one Whopper, get one free deal from Burger King, in honour of the eclipse. To receive the deal, you have to message ECLIPSE to 251251 by the end of today. From there, you then have the opportunity to use the coupon between 8 April to 15 April.

Insomnia Cookies

From now until 9 April 3am PST, Insomnia Cookies is celebrating MOONday by offering a free classic cookie to customers who spend more than $5. The brand also brought back its Moon Cookie cakes, which are crescent-shaped cakes made out of whichever two-classic cookie flavours you’d like.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is currently offering a special deal: “A Total Eclipse of the Hut”. For the promotion, customers can buy a large pizza, with up to any 10 toppings, for only $12.

Raising Cane’s

In honour of the eclipse, Raising Cane’s is inviting customers to enter a special giveaway. When entering the solar eclipse sweepstakes, customers have the chance to win free meals from Raising Cane’s for the next 20 years.

Chili’s

On 8 April, Chili’s is offering customers a free appetiser with the purchase of an entree. To redeem this deal, customers have to use the APPCLIPSE code when dining in or taking out at Chili’s.

Marco’s Pizza

From 8 April to 14 April, Marco’s Pizza is offering 50 per cent off its menu-price pizzas. To use the deal, use the code ECLIPSE when ordering online on the restaurant’s app.

Krispy Kreme

8 April is the last day that Krispy Kreme will be offering its exclusive Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. The treat is a chocolate glazed doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, topped with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with OREO pieces, and a whole OREO cookie in the middle.

Cracker Barrel

When dining in Cracker Barrel on 8 April, customers can receive free pancakes along with their entree.