( Getty Images )

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A total eclipse of the sun is set to plunge a stretch of North America into darkness on Monday, will millions of spectators across the US, Mexico and Canada hoping to catch a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon.

It promises to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the lure of up to four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other spots.

Almost everyone in North America is guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

The best weather is expected at the tail end of the eclipse in Vermont and Maine, as well as New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

“Cloud cover is one of the trickier things to forecast,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alexa Maines explained at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Centre on Sunday. “At the very least, it won’t snow.”