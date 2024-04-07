Total solar eclipse: Expert explains how to view phenomenon

A total solar eclipse will be visible in North America on Monday, 8 April.

The phenomenon occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, resulting in some or all of the Sun's rays being blocked from reaching our planet.

It happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned and the Moon casts a shadow.

A total solar eclipse means only a tiny portion of the Sun is visible as it is entirely covered by the Moon.

Though some parts of the UK could see an astronomical phenomenon, it is likely to be a less dramatic partial eclipse.