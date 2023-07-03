Transform Your Space and Win Big with Wayfair’s ‘Roomover of the Year’ Awards

Are you a creative interior enthusiast with a passion for design? Do you love turning dull rooms into inspiring spaces? Then listen up because Wayfair, the ultimate destination for all things home, is thrilled to announce its first-ever “Roomover of the Year“ Awards.

This groundbreaking competition is a celebration of your creativity and style. Wayfair invites you, the talented interior design enthusiasts across the UK, to showcase your skills and reimagine the possibilities in any room of your home. Whether it’s a cozy living room, a dreamy bedroom, a functional home office, a gourmet kitchen, or any other corner of your home that needs a makeover, Wayfair wants to see your unique vision come to life.

The grand prize for the “Roomover of the Year“ 2023 is a whopping £1,000 worth of Wayfair vouchers. Imagine the endless possibilities of transforming your home with Wayfair’s vast selection of furniture, decor, lighting, and more. But that’s not all. Wayfair also has two additional categories with great prizes up for grabs.

If you’re a savvy spender and can work wonders on a budget, the Savvy/Budget Roomover category is perfect for you. Show them your thrifty skills in transforming a space with less than £500, and you could win £250 worth of Wayfair vouchers. If you have a knack for maximizing every inch of your home, enter the Small Space/Clever Storage Roomover category for a chance to win another £250 worth of Wayfair vouchers.

Wayfair’s Global Resident Style Advisor, Dee Fontenot, said “We are delighted to launch our very first Roomover of the Year Awards for 2023. Our homes have always been important spaces, but more than ever they have become a place for self expression, creativity and comfort. We’re open to every kind of style and space, something that has either been a self-designed reno or small-scale DIY room makeover. Good luck to all the entries, we can’t wait to see your unique transformations!”

The panel of judges is composed of industry experts who live and breathe interior design. From Dee Fontenot, Wayfair’s Global Resident Style Advisor, to the renowned Style Sisters, TV and celebrity organizational and storage experts, Wayfair has assembled a dream team of judges. Joining them are Laurie Davidson, a creative interiors stylist and magazine journalist with over 20 years of experience, Aurelien Farjon, an interior designer and presenter specializing in DIY makeovers, Kirstie Duhig, the Editor at HomeStyle magazine, and Mel Sherwood, the Editor at Your Home magazine. With their keen eye for detail and design, they will be evaluating each entry based on creativity, originality, functionality, and overall design impact.

Roomover of the Year will open for entries on Monday, 3rd July at 12:00pm BST and will run for four weeks, closing on Monday, 31st July at 12:00pm BST. To enter, simply submit a selection of high-quality before and after photos of your transformed space, along with a brief description of the project and why you believe it deserves to win. If you head to the Wayfair website, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to guide you on your Roomover.

Mark your calendars because the winners of Wayfair’s "Roomover of the Year" Awards 2023 will be announced on Wednesday, 13th September 2023. It’s your time to shine and be recognized for your incredible talent and passion for design.

Visit roomoveroftheyear.com to enter the competition and explore the wide range of products and resources available on Wayfair’s website. Join the conversation on socials using the hashtags #RoomoverOfTheYear and #GoYourOwnWayfair, follow and tag @wayfairuk on Instagram and Facebook and @wayfaireurope on TikTok. By entering into this competition, you are agreeing to the terms and conditions available at https://roomoveroftheyear.com. Winners and runners-up will be required to participate in a Wayfair-organised photoshoot in order to obtain their prize.

Transform your space, ignite your creativity, and let Wayfair be your partner in making your design dreams a reality. Start your design journey today with Wayfair, the go-to destination for unique home inspiration.

