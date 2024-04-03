Travel experts share their best plane seating hacks

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travel experts have shared their best airplane seating hacks. For some travellers, selecting a plane seat can cause analysis paralysis, in which an overwhelming amount of options may lead to further indecision. Thankfully, a few seasoned travel experts have shared with Huffington Post tips and tricks to make the process less overwhelming for new and frequent travelers alike.

“I always book a window seat on flights,” Gabby Beckford, the founder of travel site Packs Light, recommended for those who prefer to sleep as much as possible on their flights. “No one likes the middle seat for obvious reasons, and the window allows me to entertain myself and a better opportunity to sleep.”

Sitting by the window seat gives you the option to lean your head against the wall to rest as well as a lack of bathroom break interruptions from those sitting in the same row as you. There’s also the added benefit of gorgeous views of luscious clouds and a bird’s eye view of the sweeping landscapes below.

Experts also recommend snagging a window seat if you’re not a fan of turbulence, especially one by the wings.

“As someone with a fear of flying, I always prefer the window seat above the wings,” travel blogger Sean Lau shared. “I recently learned that this spot is usually the smoothest due to its proximity to the plane’s centre of gravity. Being able to manage the window shade and having the opportunity to glance outside for reassurance comforts me.”

For those who want a quick and easy boarding process, experts advise getting a seat at the front of the plane.

“Being near the front means deplaning more quickly than other passengers, which can be a lifesaver during quick connections,” explained Eric Rosen, the director of travel content at The Points Guy.

Sitting up front can also make it easier to find space for your carry-on before space ultimately fills up, which is especially the case on smaller flights.

“I try to sit as forward in the plane as possible so that I can find room for my carry-on in the overhead bin,” Beckford noted to the outlet. “I’m often carry-on-only, and don’t want to be forced to check my bag.”

However, if those prime seats aren’t available, they suggested to at least try to avoid the last few rows as they are the closest to the bathrooms and arguably the least comfortable.

“I avoid the last couple of rows on the plane, as it offers the roughest ride,” Lau admitted. “You’ll also have to deal with noise from the passengers using the lavatory. The last row on the plane may not always recline.”

Those who prefer to have frequent walking and stretching breaks while flying are recommended to select an aisle seat, so that they can get up whenever they can without having to bother their row mates. It also makes it easier to deplane without having to wait for other people.