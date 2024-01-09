Shanna Moakler calls out Travis Barker’s ‘parenting alienation’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has revealed new aspects of what it’s like to co-parent with him and Kourtney Kardashian.

Recently, preview clip of Wednesday 10 January’s upcoming episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast was shown on TikTok, where host, Bunnie Xo, was talking with Moakler when she made the claim that Barker and Kardashian were trying to outdo her as a parent.

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer share two kids, 20-year-old Landon and 18-year-old Alabama, while she also shares her 24-year-old daughter Atiana with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya, who Barker helped to raise.

In the podcast preview, she explained that she found the Kardashian family “disgusting” and kept her distance from them. “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond over my children hating me,” Moakler said.

“Go do what you need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” she added. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” she said of Barker, who she divorced in 2008 . “‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like ‘Bro, you win.’ Like you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” she said about her kids interacting with one of the Kardashians. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff.”

Moakler emphasised to her children that she can’t offer them the same luxuries that Barker can offer them. “I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that,” she said.

“I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’. I don’t have a movie theatre. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

Back in November, Kardashian and Barker had their first child together named Rocky Thirteen Barker. Prior to their son’s birth, the drummer announced what he would be named during an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast. During the podcast, Barker explained that he was offered a gig to play at a Hawaii benefit concert, which he wouldn’t be able to attend because the concert’s date was “the week that Rocky’s due”.

Morse then asked the musician if calling the baby “Rocky” confirmed that it would be the baby’s name, especially given Barker’s open preference for the name on many occasions. Barker did confirm that their son’s full name will be “Rocky Thirteen Barker”.