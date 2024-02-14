Jason Kelce says Travis ‘crossed a line’ by yelling at coach during Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce’s brother has admitted that even he was not pleased with the way the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted at the Super Bowl.

On Sunday 11 February, the Kansas City Chiefs played against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, during which the Chiefs came out on top after the second overtime in Super Bowl history.

During the second quarter of the game, Travis was seen yelling at his team’s coach, Andy Reid. At the time, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Travis out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered. After the play, a fuming Travis caused Reid to stumble.

People were very quick to talk about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many didn’t understand why Travis acted the way he had, with some even calling it a “red flag” for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday 14 February, both Travis and his older brother Jason, centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, mentioned on their latest episode of their New Heights podcast the incident and how it was received.

“It looks like you caught Big Red [Reid] off-guard a little bit,” Jason said to his brother.

“As he said, I got him with a cheap shot,” Travis replied. “People are all over this, and I mean — I get it.”

“You crossed a line,” Jason continued. “I think we can both agree on that.”

Travis continued to acknowledge that he needed to be a little calmer in the moment.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was just like: ‘Oh, s**t,’ in my head,” he said.

His brother echoed the sentiment. “Let’s be honest. The yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively,” Jason replied.

“Yeah. I know,” Travis said. “I’m a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”

Travis later admitted that he and Reid have discussed it and “chuckled” about it.

In addition to Travis’ game-day antics, Jason’s wife, Kylie, was also at the game and she recently admitted that she “refused” to watch.

Although the Chiefs came out on top, Kylie admitted that she eventually couldn’t handle watching the game anymore.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard. I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs,” the Philadelphia Eagles player’s wife wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday 13 February.

So she could still figure out what was going on without physically watching, Kylie paid attention to Sarah King and her reactions. “Here is @sarahhking_ being the real MVP. I was just watching her reactions and that kept me in the loop,” her post concluded.

King then posted a video of Kylie facing away from all the action, set to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

“She wasn’t lyin” King captioned the clip, adding a laughing emoji, as Kylie admitted, “Whoop! There it is.”

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.