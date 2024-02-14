Why Kylie Kelce ‘refused’ to watch the Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite attending the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on 11 February, Kylie Kelce still refused to watch the game.

Kylie was at the game with her husband, Jason Kelce, to watch her brother-in-law, Travis play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. Although the Chiefs came out on top, Kylie admitted that she eventually couldn’t handle watching the game anymore.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard. I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs,” the Philadelphia Eagles player’s wife wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday 13 February.

So she could still figure out what was going on without physically watching, Kylie paid attention to Sarah King and her reactions. “Here is @sarahhking_ being the real MVP. I was just watching her reactions and that kept me in the loop,” her post concluded.

King then posted a video of Kylie facing away from all the action, set to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

“She wasn’t lyin” King captioned the clip, adding a laughing emoji, as Kylie admitted, “Whoop! There it is.”

Another key person near Kylie during the game was Taylor Swift, Travis’ girlfriend. The Grammy winner was seen being crushed by her crowd of friends on 11 February as the Chiefs went on to score a touchdown in overtime and win the game.

Swift was sitting in a suite in the stands next to Blake Lively and Ice Spice when the 2024 Super Bowl officially concluded after a tense overtime.

On Sunday, Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift. For the occasion, the singer wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

In a few resurfaced clips on X/Twitter, Swift is seen holding hands with Lively and then starting to jump before her entire row is jumping and Swift almost gets knocked down as the Chiefs officially win the Super Bowl. Another clip showed Swift’s friend Lana Del Rey getting knocked over as well as the suite erupted in applause and cheers.

“Perfect way to react to the perfect ending of a perfect game!” one comment read under the post.

Another agreed, writing: “Their support they have for one another is what everyone deserves in a relationship.”

Following the win, Swift travelled down to the field with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, who could be seen holding the singer’s arm in hers. After Travis stood up to accept the trophy, and cheer along with the crowd, he joined his mother and Swift back on the field, where he hugged and kissed the singer.

“Come here, girl,” Travis could be heard telling Swift, before enveloping her in a huge hug.

The sweet moment was met with an outpouring of praise from viewers, with many applauding the singer’s congratulatory gesture.

“They’re literally America’s sweethearts, I love them so much,” one fan wrote on X, while another wrote: “This is such a storybook type of ending and I’m living for it.”