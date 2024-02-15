Travis Kelce reacts to shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has spoken out about the recent shooting that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade after the team won the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday 14 February, gunshots were reported at around 2pm in Kansas City, as the rally to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory came to a close. Footage shared online showed dozens of law enforcement officials running towards Union Station, with some drawing weapons. Officers with sniper rifles were also seen posted on the surrounding rooftops. Around 100 police vehicles were reported to be in the area in the moments following the shooting, per CBS.

At the time of the incident, all of the Chiefs players and coaches were accounted for and many members of the team have since spoken out about what happened on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

One of these players was tight end Travis Kelce, who wrote on X: “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also spoke out, writing that he was “praying for Kansas City”.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes was also in attendance at the parade. “Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

In a second post, Brittany added that she was “highly embarrassed and disappointed” by the situation. “Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating,” she added. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was suppose [sic] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatising. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

As of Thursday 15 February, one person is dead and 22 people have been wounded, including 11 children, following the shooting.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that there could be up to 15 victims but that authorities did not have an exact number.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” she told reporters. “People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.

“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to you and your families.”

Chief Graves added that she had heard rumours that one of the shooters had been tackled by fans in the aftermath, but could not confirm this.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas added: “We went out today like everyone in Kansas City, looking to have a celebration.

“That celebration was marred by a shooting today and we recognize that there are some who are injured. We are praying for the safety of everyone. We have spoken to the Kansas City Chiefs, who made clear that their prayers are with everyone who was at the parade today, everyone in Kansas City and everyone who was touched by this incident.”

All the Chiefs players, coaches and staff had all been accounted for, Mr Lucas added. The White House has also offered federal assistance in the investigation.

Mr Lucas continued: “This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time.

“However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today. Those were investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice.”