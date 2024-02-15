✕ Close Witness describes moment he tackled man with gun at Kansas City Chiefs rally

One person is dead and 22 people have been wounded, including eight children, after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

The deceased has been identified as DJ Lisa Lopez who worked with Radio station KKFI.

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting and firearms had been recovered, Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.

“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”

All the injured children in the incident are expected to make a full recovery and none are in critical condition, said Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

President Joe Biden said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and called on people to press Congress to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity gun magazines and for other gun measures that have been rejected by Republicans.

“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for?” he said.