Kansas City shooting latest: Police take three people in custody after one killed and 22 wounded in parade
Thousands of fans gathered with the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate the team’s NFL championship triumph
Witness describes moment he tackled man with gun at Kansas City Chiefs rally
One person is dead and 22 people have been wounded, including eight children, after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
The deceased has been identified as DJ Lisa Lopez who worked with Radio station KKFI.
Three suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting and firearms had been recovered, Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.
Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.
“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”
All the injured children in the incident are expected to make a full recovery and none are in critical condition, said Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
President Joe Biden said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and called on people to press Congress to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity gun magazines and for other gun measures that have been rejected by Republicans.
“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for?” he said.
‘It seems like nothing is safe’
Yesterday’s shooting outside Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and nearby, including on top of nearby structures, said mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when the shots rang out.
“Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” Mr Lucas said.
Police seek clues to Kansas City mass shooting, with 3 people in custody
Three people were in custody in Kansas City, Missouri facing questions about what led to a deadly mass shooting near the city’s Super Bowl victory rally and who was behind it.
Investigators were still unsure whether the Super Bowl victory celebration was targeted for attack, or whether the violence was incidental to the event and spilled over into it, said Police Chief Chief Stacey Graves.
Authorities appealed to anyone who had information about the shooting or video that might help shed light on what transpired to share it with police.
Missouri Senators weigh in on shooting
Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt offered comments in response to the mass shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday.
KC mayor was present during shooting, calls shooting ‘absolutely a tragedy’
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was present when gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
“When the shooting started, I like many others, ran and ran for safety,” he said, noting that he saw police officers running toward the gunfire as he fled.
He then said an investigation was ongoing, and that the shooting was “absolutely a tragedy.”
“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time. However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today. Those were investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice,” he said.
Crowds scatter after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Crowds scatter after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Football fans ran from Union Station after reports of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday 14 February. The Kansas City fire department confirmed one person has been killed and three more are in critical condition. A total of 10 people were wounded. Two armed people were taken into custody after the incident that occurred around 2pm. “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. Fans who had been attending the parade were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.
Three people taken into custody
Three people had been taken into custody and firearms had been recovered, said Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.
“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.
Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.
“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”
At least 8 children among 22 injured
At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.
Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.
She told reporters: “I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds... all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition.”
In pictures: Panicked fans run after shots fired at Kansas Chiefs victory parade
Kansas shooting ‘cuts deep in the American soul’, says Biden
President Joe Biden said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and called on people to press Congress to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity gun magazines and for other gun measures that have been rejected by Republicans.
“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for?” he said.
NFL condoles victims of ‘senseless shooting’
NFL issued a statement condoling victims of ‘senseless shooting’.
“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected,” they said.
“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”
Earlier, the city had been in party mode as Super Bowl MVP Mahomes and team-mate Travis Kelce took centre stage on a platform near Union Station.
Mahomes had told a cheering crowd the Chiefs were going for a “three-peat” next season while Kelce led the supporters in some chanting