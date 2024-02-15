The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A day of jubilant celebration was plunged into chaos after shots were fired at a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri, following their Super Bowl win on Sunday.

Hundreds of police officers swarmed the scene at Union Station as panicked fans ran, with some later carried out on stretchers and

Police said that the exact number of those injured was still unknown, but confirmed that one person had died at the scene.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident.

The shooting

Gunshots were reported at around 2pm on Wednesday in Kansas City, as the rally to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory came to a close.

Footage shared online showed dozens of law enforcement officials running towards Union Station, with some drawing weapons. Officers with sniper rifles were also seen posted on the surrounding rooftops.

Around 100 police vehicles were reported to be in the area in the moments following the shooting, per CBS.

Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible and children were separated from their parents in the ensuing scramble. Reunification stations were later set up inside the station.

Pictures showed wounded fans being helped away from the scene, some being carried out on stretchers.

Lisa Money of Kansas City, Kansas, was trying to gather some confetti near the end of the parade when she heard somebody yell, “Down, down, everybody down!” Ms Money thought somebody might be joking until she saw the SWAT team jumping over the fence.

Footage shared online showed dozens of law enforcement officials running towards Union Station (AFP via Getty Images)

“I can’t believe it really happened. Who in their right mind would do something like this?” she told The Associated Press. “This is supposed to be a day of celebration for everybody in the city and the surrounding area and then you’ve got some idiot that wants to come along and do something like this.”

Kevin Sanders, 53, of Lenexa, Kansas, said he heard what sounded like firecrackers and then people running, adding that 10 minutes later, ambulances had started showing up.

“It sucks that someone had to ruin the celebration, but we are in a big city,” Mr Sanders said.

The shooter

Police confirmed that the incident had taken place in the garage of the station and that two armed suspects had been taken into custody.

No further details were released immediately about their identity or possible motive, but authorities described the incident as a “fluid situation”.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said a third person had been detained.

Elsewhere, footage emerged online that appeared to show one of the shooters being tackled by fans outside the station.

Chief Graves told a press conference that she had also heard the rumours of the alleged tackling, but could not confirm them.

“We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in that video, where fans assisted police,” she said.

The victims

One person has been confirmed as dead as a result of the shooting. Chief Graves said that 22 people had been treated for gunshot injuries, some of them children.

Local station KMBC9 said, per the fire department, that 10 people had been shot. KCPD later confirmed that the injuries of eight individuals were considered immediately life threatening, seven had life threatening injuries and we had six had minor injuries, police said.

The University Health Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, later confirmed it had received five people from Union Station, according to the medical centre’s managing communications director Keith King.

According to Mr King, the medical centre is treating two gunshot victims. “A third gunshot victim is coming to University Health. We are treating two other people for non-gunshot related injuries,” he told CNN.

It was also confirmed that some of those injured in the shooting were children and had been transported to a nearby hospital, which accepts patients up to 17 years-old. The Associated Press reported that eight of the 22 victims were children.

The ages of those taken to hospital was not immediately known.

Response by authorities

Over 800 law enforcement officers were present for the event. “I’m angry at what happened today,” Chief Graves told reporters.

“People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.

Law enforcement officers look around the scene following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade (AP)

“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody.

“To the people who were injured in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to you and your families.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that the White House had also offered federal assistance with the ongoing investigation. At a press conference on Wednesday Mr Lucas also thanked law enforcement.

“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time,” he said.

“However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today.

“Those who are investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice.”

The celebration

Downtown Kansas City had been a sea of red on Wednesday – Valentine’s Day – as Chiefs fans celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with the parade. On Sunday the team came from behind to win 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

The players – including stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce – were all standing on top of double-decker buses as confetti cannons exploded in the streets.

It is not known whether US megastar Taylor Swift would join her boyfriend, Kelce, for the parade and victory speeches. The “Cruel Summer” singer has not commented, though she has a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday night, the first of three scheduled concerts on her Eras Tour.

The singer was not pictured early in the parade. Instead, Kelce was joined by his mother, Donna Kelce.

Mayor Lucas said that in the aftermath of the shooting he had spoken to the Chiefs, who “made clear that their prayers are with everyone who was at the parade today, everyone in Kansas City and everyone who was touched by this incident.”

All the Chiefs players, coaches and staff had all been accounted for, Mr Lucas added.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes posted on X following the shooting, writing: “Praying for Kansas City…”

A statement put out by the team read: “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”