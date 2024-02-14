Kansas City parade shooting live: One killed and 14 injured in gunfire at Chiefs victory rally
Kansas City police have taken two suspects into custody
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
A Kansas City fire official said at least 14 people had been injured.
Footage captured at the event showed frightened fans scattering as police rushed toward Union Station to respond to the gunshots.
Three of the wounded are in critical condition, according to local news reports.
Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was “angry” about the shooting, and offered her sympathies to those affected.
“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy,” she said. “Our hearts go out to you and your families.”
Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.
WATCH: Kansas parade shooting: Police chief confirms one dead and two suspects in custody
KC mayor was present during shooting, calls shooting ‘absolutely a tragedy’
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was present when gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
“When the shooting started, I like many others, ran and ran for safety,” he said, noting that he saw police officers running toward the gunfire as he fled.
He then said an investigation was ongoing, and that the shooting was “absolutely a tragedy.”
“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time. However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today. Those were investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice,” he said.
Kansas City Police Chief weighs in on shooting: ‘I’m angry'
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves offered the following comments during a press briefing Wednesday just hours after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade left one person dead and 14 others injured.
“I’m angry at what happened today.
People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.
This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to you and your families.
This investigation is just beginning And we are working safely to clear all surrounding areas and businesses. This is still an active investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.”
White House: Joe Biden has been briefed on the Kansas City mass shooting
The White House confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one person dead and 14 others injured.
“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” the White House said in a statement.
Lawmakers weigh in after shooting
Senators Jerry Moran and Dr Roger Marshall offered their thoughts following the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one dead and 14 others injured.
CNN interview with Parkland parents interrupted by KC Chiefs shooting news
Parents of the victims of the Parkland school shooting were discussing their gun reform work on CNN when their interview was interrupted by news that another mass shooting had occurred in Kansas City, Missouri during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.
The shooting in Kansas City occured on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland shooting.
WATCH: Kansas City shooting gunshots heard in BBC News live broadcast
KC Chiefs’ star quarterback says he’s ‘praying’ for city after shooting leaves one dead, nine injured
Five people were admitted to the University Health Truman Centre in Kansas City after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade on Wednesday.
The medical centres’ communications director, Keith King, confirmed they are treating victims in a statement to CNN.
“A third gunshot victim is coming to University Health. We are treating two other people for non-gunshot related injuries,” he told CNN.
One person is dead and a reported nine others were injured in the shooting. Local news reports said three of the wounded were in critical condition.
