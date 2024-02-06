Travis Kelce reveals what he told Taylor Swift after her Grammy wins

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Kelce has praised his “Lover” for her Grammy achievements.

On 4 February, Taylor Swift took home two accolades at the 66th annual awards ceremony. The “Anti-Hero” singer won “Best Album of the Year,” her fourth win in that category, and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for Midnights. Swift’s fourth win for “Album of the Year” is the most any artist has won the award.

Unfortunately, the accomplished artist wasn’t able to take her boyfriend with her to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles because he was scheduled for Super Bowl practice ahead of the big game on 11 February. Still, Kelce, 34, made sure to celebrate Swift as much as he could before and after the Grammy ceremony.

During a 5 February press conference, Kelce said: “She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

On The Pat McAfee Show, which aired 31 January, the NFL tight end wished he could attend the Grammys with Swift. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he proclaimed.

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” Kelce continued. "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year."

On 5 February, the professional athlete also admitted he’d heard a portion of Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced during the Grammys ceremony.

He confessed: “I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

Kelce refused to give any details on what he heard, noting: “I can’t give you anything. I leave that up to her.”

Swift announced the release date of her new album, 19 April, while she accepted her “Best Pop Vocal Album” accolade.

The “Fifteen” vocalist is said to be in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl on 11 February, flying back to the United States from Tokyo, Japan, after her Eras Tour concert dates abroad.