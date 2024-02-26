Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce’s dad has defended the football player and Taylor Swift’s romance after recent criticism from Bethenny Frankel.

Earlier this month, the former Real Housewives of New York star took to her Instagram Story to express her opinion on the Kansas City Chief’s player and the Grammy winner’s relationship. Frankel, 53, argued that Swift and Kelce were both a “peacock,” meaning they both liked to be in the spotlight. Based on Frankel’s experience, there can only be one “peacock” in a romance.

“When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that — it’s not easy. Relationships take work,” she said. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really, usually, can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

“It’s going to be interesting. It’s all fun and games now,” Frankel added.

Frankel used her past partner as an example of how them being a “peacock” didn’t work out.

“This person just wanted to party and take it to a 10, and often I just wanted to take it to an eight,” she confessed of her former partner.

Catching wind of the comments made, Kelce’s father, Ed, commented to call Frankel out. “Who TF is this troll?” he wrote on Facebook.

Fans of Swift and Kelce added supportive comments under Frankel’s post, praising the NFL star’s dad.

“Just when I didn’t think I could love the Kelce Family anymore we get Ed for another win,” one individual remarked.

Another added: “I don’t think Taylor is a Peacock… I think she loves her craft but necessarily the fanfare. I think she may find it nice to let Travis have the light… just a thought.”

A third proclaimed: “Geez people! He just won the Super Bowl, he’s in a new relationship, let him enjoy his happiness.”

“Taylor will do just fine. You’re not a relationship expert,” one passionate person noted, in a comment targeted at Frankel.

Kelce recently flew to Sydney to join the “Fifteen” singer on the Australia leg of her Eras Tour. The Super Bowl 2024 winner supported his girlfriend from inside Accor Stadium on 23 February. Swift also spent time with her boyfriend offstage at the zoo in Sydney. Per a 9News report, the couple fed kangaroos and snapped sweet photos together. Kelce returned to the US the next day.