Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert in Sydney

Now that football season is over, Travis Kelce is able to attend his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts across the globe.

The Grammy winner’s recent concert was in Sydney, Australia, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end flew in to spend the day with her and then attend the performance on Friday 23 February.

Prior to the show, the couple was seen at the Sydney Zoo holding hands as they got up close and personal with Australian wildlife during a private tour of the park, according to video footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News.

The football player, whose trip follows hot on the heels of his third Super Bowl win, was spotted wrapping his arms around Swift as they walked around the zoo and even hand-fed some of the kangaroos and met koalas during their wholesome day out.

Swift and Kelce were accompanied by the singer’s dancers, the outlet added.

Although the show itself was delayed due to rain and a nearby lightning strike, as seen in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that didn’t stop the “Karma” singer from performing.

“Please note, due to weather, show start time has been delayed. Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions. Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you,” the stadium said in a statement before the singer performed to an 81,000-strong crowd.

Throughout the performance Kelce was wearing the signature friendship bracelets Swift’s fanbase is known for wearing as he previously revealed that he tried — and failed — to meet the pop star by giving her one with his phone number on it.

At one point during the concert, Swift reused a line she sang the last time Kelce attended one of her concerts during her 2022 song “Karma” where she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” as an homage to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The pop star was then singing her 2020 song “Willow” when she pointed at the Kansas City Chiefs player and sang the lyrics, “That’s my man.”

Swifties picked up on Swift’s shout-out to Kelce and cheered with delight both in the crowd and online.

“I love that she does this,” one fan wrote on X, with another adding, “We know Taylor we know that’s your man.”

After the concert was over, Swift changed out of her costume and into shorts and a T-shirt as she jogged over to Kelce to kiss him before they exited the stadium together.

The last time the couple was seen together was at the Super Bowl as Swift stormed the field in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. After the tight end’s team beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, the couple were seen hugging and kissing on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The “Anti-Hero” singer watched the 2024 Super Bowl from a VIP box. She was joined by famous friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey, as well as her parents and members of her boyfriend’s family. After the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown, Swift rushed to the field linking arms with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.