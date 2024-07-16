Fan reacts to Travis Kelce’s golf shot: ‘You still got Taylor’

Support truly

A fan is reminding Travis Kelce to stay on the bright side after one of his golf swing attempts.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was participating in the 2024 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada, and a video obtained by NBC Sports and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the aftermath of a poor shot.

Kelce had stepped up to the tee and swung only to immediately say: “Oh no!” because he knew it didn’t go the way he wanted it to. In response, one fan decided to shout: “It’s alright, you still got Taylor!”

The NFL player heard the comment and then nodded his head and replied: “You ain’t lying there.”

This wasn’t the only time Kelce’s relationship with singer Taylor Swift came up during the golf match. At another point, he was seen dancing to a remix of his girlfriend’s song “Lavender Haze” in the middle of the 17th hole alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce.

During a previous golf game the Chiefs player played with former NBA player Chandler Parsons back in March, he had the plan to use Swift as a distraction - which ended up backfiring.

Parsons had the Grammy winner’s song “Bad Blood” playing in the background just as Kelce was about to swing. The shot appeared to go well, as a person could be heard shouting in the background: “Oh no, this backfired!”

“He did it,” another person shouted as Swift’s song continued to play.

Kelce then began to dance on the course while someone else said: “Oh, he likes it.” To celebrate his swing, Kelce grabbed his golf club like an air guitar and started singing the song.

Parsons wrote across his Instagram Story: “@killatrav cannot be rattled.”

Aside from golf, the Chiefs player has also been able to dedicate some of his time to seeing Swift in action on stage before training camp starts. Most recently, he was seen getting emotional when his girlfriend Taylor Swift sang a mashup of her songs at her latest Eras Tour concert.

On Saturday, July 6, the Grammy Award winner was performing in Amsterdam when she surprised her fans by singing “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” from her self-titled 2006 debut album.

Swift then transitioned into “So High School” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and “Everything Has Changed” from her 2012 album, Red.

At one point during the performance, Swift was in the middle of singing the lyrics “Cause all I know is we said hello / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed,” when someone in the audience filmed Kelce.

The NFL star was watching his girlfriend intently and appeared to wipe away tears from his eyes.

Towards the end of the mashup, Swift gave another nod to her relationship as she sang the lyrics: “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89 / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my.”

The number 87 is Kelce’s football jersey number, while Swift was born in 1989, which is also the name of one of her albums.