Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce was sick with a “pretty big illness” before losing this year’s Super Bowl, according to the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brett Veach.

Veach spoke candidly about the tight end’s physical health before the big game — which saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22 — during Wednesday’s episode of NFL’s The Insiders podcast.

“We’re never going to make excuses and talk about it, but he was battling with a pretty big illness there before the Super Bowl,” he said about Kelce, who’s dating pop star Taylor Swift. “But the way the Eagles played it wouldn’t have made a difference.”

Veach also addressed the nature of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, saying the game was a “bad day to have a bad day.”

He added: “We’re to use that as motivation to get better throughout this off-season.”

open image in gallery Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is considering retirement after the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia (Abbie Parr/AP) ( AP )

He also hit back at the ongoing speculation about Kelce retiring, saying the Chiefs is expecting to see the tight end on the field in the upcoming NFL season.

“We anticipate Travis being back. We’re excited to have Travis back,” he explained.

Veach later praised Kelce for how he helps his teammates, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Obviously the relationship he has with Pat is unique too,” he said. “He makes us better when he’s in our locker room and on our field and we’re excited to get him back.”

Veach also has no doubt that Kelce could handle the rigours of another season, saying the 35-year-old “finds a way to stay in shape and produce at a level that only he can,” and that he has “accomplished everything that there is in this game.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce’s frustration was obvious as he watched his side fall apart against the Eagles during the Super Bowl. ( AP )

During an episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights, which aired on February 13, Kelce discussed the brutal Super Bowl loss, explaining he “couldn't find a lick of momentum” when playing in New Orleans.

“I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field,” he said. “I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, collected.

“It's a tough pill to swallow. It's a hard reality, man. I love my teammates, I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I'm sorry for how it ended.”

He also responded to the then-swirling rumors about his retirement, especially after the Chiefs’ loss.

“I know everybody wants to know whether I’m playing next year and, right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road,” he said. “I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years I’ve played more football than anybody.”