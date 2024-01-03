Travis Kelce’s management reveals the plan that made him ‘world famous’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce’s management has revealed the years-long plan they’ve followed to make him famous.

Even before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made it to the NFL, manager duo André and Aaron Eanes saw his potential. In conversation with The New York Times, the Eanes brothers, who met the 34-year-old athlete through his college roommate, discussed the plan they devised to help Kelce become famous far beyond that of a typical professional athlete.

“We positioned Travis to be world famous,” André said in the 2 January feature. “We didn’t know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds.”

Kelce was the Eanes brothers’ second client under their company, A&A Management. After André’s childhood friend, Kelce’s roommate, introduced them, the two began to brainstorm about how they could make Kelce shine on and off the field.

Aaron had abandoned his initial plan to become a sports agent, a representative solely focused on athlete contracts, as he wanted to be responsible for more than just that. “I thought instead about a music model and building a business where there’s coordination with all their external providers,” he admitted.

Thus, Kelce’s reality show stint started. If you didn’t know, Kelce’s love was spotlighted in 2016 with his own TV series on E!, Catching Kelce. Only eight episodes aired, but the football star’s visibility grew. He finished the season in a relationship with winner Maya Benberry.

The Eanes brothers had always hoped to step up his TV appearances with a gig on Saturday Night Live. But it wasn’t until March of 2023 that this goal was finally accomplished.

Kelce and the Chiefs had just defeated older brother Jason in the Super Bowl. Even before the match took place, there was so much buzz around the two brothers being the first siblings to play against each other in the Super Bowl. Of course, this was an ideal time to invite the winning sibling to the NBC studio to cohost the renowned comedy show with country artist Kelsea Ballerini.

Since then, Kelce’s name has been everywhere. The dedicated athlete broke the internet when he admitted he’d tried to ask Taylor Swift out on a date during her Eras Tour concert back in July. Eventually, the Grammy winner and football star were acquainted, embarking on a romance journey that would only draw more attention to them.

“People say to me: ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron said. “When I say: ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”

The Independent has contacted Kelce’s representatives for a comment.