Patrick Mahomes reveals Travis Kelce’s ringtone

Patrick Mahomes has revealed exactly how long his teammate Travis Kelce has kept the same ringtone.

On Wednesday, July 24, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, reposted a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, with an interview from the brothers in 2015.

The post was captioned: “Trav had the greatest ringtone of all time in 2015.” During the interview, the younger Kelce’s phone began to ring, with viewers hearing the sound of the Star Wars character R2-D2 screeching.

Many people commented on the post, hoping that Travis would address where the idea for the ringtone originated from. “I think Trav NEEDS to talk about the history of this ringtone when the pod returns hahah,” one comment read.

His phone call appeared to be from Jason, who had registered scooters for them at the time.

“Being the little brother, I hate when I gotta be the more mature one,” Travis said during the interview after hanging up the phone. “Guy’s been on the earth two more years than me.”

The Chiefs quarterback ended up re-tweeting the post as he joked that Travis still had the exact same ringtone on his phone, seven years later. “That man still has that ringtone lol,” Mahomes wrote.

“Some things never change,” the New Heights account replied in the comments.

Even the NFL took to Instagram to make a joke about the ringtone as they posted an Instagram Reel with the same 2015 interview and Mahome’s tweet with a caption that read, “@killatrav’s ringtone is terrifying.” Travis responded to the post with a comment letting people know that he still loved his ringtone.

“I think you meant @killatrav’s ringtone is *incredible,” the New Heights Instagram account wrote.

Currently, both Travis and Mahomes are at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St Joseph before the new football season begins. Their first preseason game is on August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs X account showed off Travis’ new look for training camp. “KILLA STACHE IS BACK,” the team posted on X. At the time other people commented under the post mentioning that the look reminded them of “El Travador,” which is what Kelce called himself during training camp last year when he was “mic’d up.”

“El Travador is back,” one comment read while another person agreed, writing, “EL TRAVADOR IS BACK LET’S GO.”

Throughout the off-season, Travis has spent his time attending 13 of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in various countries around the world. Although the Grammy winner has not mentioned which, if any, Chiefs games she will be attending this year, she was able to make it to 13 last year, including the team’s Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Currently, her tour creates a conflict with two of the preseason games while she is performing in both Austria and England, but she will possibly be able to attend their last preseason game against the Chicago Bears.