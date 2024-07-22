Travis Kelce returns to Chiefs training camp with new look: ‘KILLA STACHE IS BACK’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Travis Kelce has changed up his look ahead of the new football season.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up to training camp on Sunday July 21 before their first preseason game on August 10. The team showed their appreciation for Kelce showing a post of him arriving at Missouri Western State University in St Joseph for training camp.

“KILLA STACHE IS BACK,” the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Other people commented under the post mentioning that the look reminded them of “El Travador,” which is what Kelce called himself during training camp last year when he was “mic’d up.”

“El Travador is back,” one comment read while another person agreed, writing, “EL TRAVADOR IS BACK LETS GO.”

The team even joined in on the joke with a follow-up X post of Kelce that was captioned, “The return of El Travador.”

Although not everyone was completely on board with the football player’s new look with one commenter specifically focusing on his hair, which appeared longer on the sides. “What is this Lego brick looking helmet?” the comment read.

Another commenter questioned what his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, would think about the new look. “Camp stache, will Taylor let him keep it,” they wrote.

Before the mustache, Kelce was sporting a beard with his normal fade haircut, which could be seen while he was watching Swift perform at the Eras Tour. He just attended his 13th and 14th shows on July 17 and 18 at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins Arena in Germany.

During Swift’s show on July 19, the singer once again paid a subtle homage to her boyfriend through her songs as she sang a mashup of two of her love songs: “Paper Rings” from her Lover album and “Stay Stay Stay” from her Red album.

“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you’re the one I want,” she sang before switching to “Stay, Stay, Stay”, which included the lyric, “That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet.”

Aside from attending her shows, Kelce has also had his moments where he has played into the relationship, whether that be through acknowledging someone who brings it up or dancing to one of her songs.

Recently he was seen participating in the 2024 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada, and a video obtained by NBC Sports posted on X showed the aftermath of a poor shot.

Kelce had stepped up to the tee and swung only to immediately say: “Oh no!” because he knew it didn’t go the way he wanted it to. In response, one fan decided to shout: “It’s alright, you still got Taylor!”

The NFL player heard the comment and then nodded his head and replied: “You ain’t lying there.”

This wasn’t the only time Kelce’s relationship with singer Taylor Swift came up during the golf match. At another point, he was seen dancing to a remix of his girlfriend’s song “Lavender Haze” in the middle of the 17th hole alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce.