Travis Kelce draws bemused reactions for Seventies-inspired Super Bowl outfit
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen wearing an Amiri Fall 2025 runway suit
Travis Kelce arrived outside Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans hours before Super Bowl LIX in an outfit fans are likening to a “1970s porn star.”
The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed walking into the stadium — where his team will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles — wearing a red double-breasted, wool Amiri suit fresh off the Fall 2025 runway. He paired the suit with a shimmery gold blouse, black and white loafers, a gold rose brooch, and orange-hued aviators.
Kelce’s get-up sparked bemused reactions as many viewers poked fun at the eccentric style and compared it to 1970s-inspired film characters from Anchorman and Scarface.
“Why is Travis Kelce dressed like a 70’s porn star,” one person on X wrote.
A second said: “Travis Kelce got a Starsky and Hutch vibe going on.”
“Travis Kelce walking into the Super Bowl like a pimp circa 1970. On the plus side he is carrying a really cute leather purse,” a third commented.
“Mr Saturday Night Fever,” a fourth wrote on X.
“I can’t get the song ‘Stayin’ Alive’ from Saturday Night Fever out of my head right now because of Travis Kelce outfit,” another agreed.
