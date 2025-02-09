Super Bowl 2025 live: Kendrick Lamar to headline halftime show as Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce
Grammy-winning hip-hop star is expected to perform his Drake diss track in the halftime show, as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show tonight, as pop star Taylor Swift cheers on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lamar is being joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA. While details of his performance are still being kept under wraps, it is widely expected that his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” will be on the setlist. Grammy-winning New Orleans native Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem.
Viewers will get to take part in some celebrity spotting as Swift is likely to be joined in the Chiefs’ box by some of her famous friends. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump is also planning on attending, which Kelce has called “a great honour”.
This year’s event is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday 9 February from 6.30pm EST / 11.30pm GMT. Fox is broadcasting the game in the US, while UK-based viewers can tune in for free on ITV1 or ITVX.
The 10 greatest Super Bowl halftime performances, from Rihanna to Prince
The 59th edition of the Super Bowl will take place this Sunday (Sunday 9 February) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Aside from the game itself, the biggest talking point of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous artists – from Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry – have entertained fans at the stadium.
This time around, all eyes will be on Kendrick Lamar at halftime, as the Grammy-winning hip-hop star prepares to put on a spectacular event, after Usher headlined last year.
In 2023, Rihanna made jaws drop not only with her incredible performance, but with her shock pregnancy reveal.
Meanwhile, 2022’s show was a hip-hop celebration, with joint headliners Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Dr Dre.
Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream
Super Bowl 59 is fast approaching with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to defend their championship title for a third consecutive year — this time against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The two teams previously faced off against each other in 2023, with the Chiefs winning 38-35. The following year, the Kansas City team once again clinched the Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.
Now, the Chiefs return to the field hoping for a three-peat against the Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST.
While millions of sports fans are no doubt eager for the forthcoming game, there are still a number of people who are more interested in tuning in for the halftime show.
Read below to find out more about who’s performing and when and how to watch it.
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged at Super Bowl? A timeline of the couple's relationship as rumors swirl
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s complete relationship timeline
A full timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, as Kansas City Chiefs head to the 2025 Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar says Super Bowl halftime show will 'make people think'
Travis Kelce has coy response about proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Travis Kelce has coy response about proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
The Chiefs tight end and pop star have been dating since 2023
Every celebrity at the 2024 Super Bowl
Every celebrity at the 2024 Super Bowl
Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day took to the stage before the game
A timeline of Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar
Not Like Us: A timeline of Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar
A rivalry between two of the world’s biggest rappers has simmered for years, flaring up again in May thanks to multiple surprise tracks
VIDEO NFL mics capture Travis Kelce’s sweet message to Taylor Swift after winning Super Bowl 2024
Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream
Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream
This year’s match-up will see the Kansas City Chiefs once again take on the Philadelphia Eagles
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments