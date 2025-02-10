Super Bowl 2025 halftime show live: Reactions as Kendrick delivers and Taylor Swift left disappointed as Chiefs fall to Eagles
Kendrick Lamar joined by SZA as celebrities including Paul McCartney among fans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Kendrick Lamar delivered a blistering set as he headlined the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 22-40.
Pop star Taylor Swift cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, but was ultimately left crestfallen as the team failed to secure a historic third consecutive Super Bowl.
Lamar was joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA, along with surprise guests Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, as he delivered a medley of favourites including his Grammy-winning Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”.
Viewers got to take part in some celebrity spotting as Swift was joined in her box by friends including rapper Ice Spice and the Haim sisters. However, her longtime pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared to skip the event.
US President Donald Trump was also in attendance but left early after his Chiefs win prediction fell flat.
This year’s event took place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
Watch: Aubrey Plaza makes surprise Super Bowl ad appearance with Michael Shannon
The commercial aired just over a month after her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide at the age of 47 on January 3.
Flavor Flav reacts to 'A Minor' lyric
“The way the WHOLE stadium just yelled “A MINOOOOOOOOOORRRRR,” Flavor Flav tweeted. He was of course referencing the lyrics in Lamar’s Drake diss, “Not Like Us.”
Magic Johnson praises Lamar's halftime show
Hall of Fame basketballer Earvin "Magic" Johnson loved Lamar’s storytelling and that cameo from Samuel L. Jackson.
“Kendrick Lamar brought the house down tonight in his half time performance! I loved his song selection and the production was amazing! Sza sounded great and I loved seeing my friend Serena Williams and my good friend Samuel L. Jackson as ‘Uncle Sam’”
Watch: Taylor Swift’s three-word response to Super Bowl crowd’s boos
Tom Brady delivers brutal verdict on Patrick Mahomes
The NFL legend, who won the Super Bowl seven times from 10 games, has been compared with Mahomes when discussing the greatest quarterback in the sport’s history.
In the build-up to the game in New Orleans, the Fox commentator highlighted the risk for Mahomes should he lose: “If you don't win, you're 3-2 in Super Bowls, and it's not a great feeling and there is a lot of pressure.”
Video: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show interrupted by Palestine protester
REVIEW: Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-baiting was a smoke-screen – his Super Bowl show represented a righteous nation baring its teeth
In a five-star review for The Independent, Mark Beaumont writes: “As Lamar raps at one point, ‘this is bigger than the music,’ and tonight will undoubtedly go down as one of the most important halftime shows in the history of the event, if not the most significant mass-televised rap performance of all time. The Drake-baiting was a smokescreen; what really happened was a righteous nation showed up and bared its teeth. The great American game has only just begun. Go eagles.”
Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-baiting at the Super Bowl was a smoke-screen - review
Hip-hop king’s performance will undoubtedly go down as one of the most important halftime shows in the history of the event, if not the most significant mass-televised rap performance of all time
How Kendrick Lamar's halftime show went down
Kendrick Lamar put on a blistering Super Bowl halftime show, as he brought out surprise guests Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams as well as his longtime collaborator SZA at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Roisin O’Connor recaps the performance here:
Kendrick Lamar KOs Drake in blistering Super Bowl halftime show
Grammy-winning rapper took aim at Drake on the world stage as Taylor Swift supported her devastated boyfriend Travis Kelce
Trump leaves Super Bowl early
Trump left the Super Bowl surprisingly early after his pre-game prediction of a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs fell short.
