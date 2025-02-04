Travis Kelce has coy response about proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce responded coyly when asked about his plans to propose to his girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed his relationship with the pop icon, who he’s been dating for more than a year, during a press conference in New Orleans on Monday (February 3).

When a reporter asked him if he planned on getting engaged during the Super Bowl, Kelce replied: “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

When asked specifically if he planned to give Swift a ring on Sunday (February 8) — when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl — he changed the subject again.

“A Super Bowl ring? Next question,” he responded.

However, Kelce did share how the “All Too Well” singer’s work ethic and success keeps him motivated on the field.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce had a coy response when asked about his engagement plans ( Getty Images )

“I better hold up my end of the bargain,” he said. “If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

On Sunday, the Chiefs will face off against the Eagles in the championship game for the second time in the last two years. In addition, Kelce and the Chiefs have the chance to make NFL history if they secure the title for the third year in a row.

During the AFC Championship — which secured the Chiefs spot in the Super Bowl — on January 26, Swift made her way down to the field to congratulate her boyfriend on his win.

“I love you so much,” the “Blank Space” singer said to Kelce while giving him a big hug. “I’m so proud of you, I can’t stand it. Look what you did!”

The sweet on-field moment came amid rampant speculation that Kelce may propose at the 2025 Super Bowl. In the last few weeks, Swift has been spotted out wearing a diamond infinity ring that fans are convinced is a promise and pre-engagement ring.

open image in gallery Kelce and Swift have been dating since September 2023 ( Getty Images )

While neither Kelce or Swift have addressed the topic, the NFL star recently dished about the one time of year he would never want to get married.

“I’ve seen weddings in f**king February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I’m not sure if the fall was a good wedding season,” he said during a January 8 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Last month, the tight end also spoke to sports journalist Stephen A. Smith about ending his NFL career one day, admitting that his opinion about retirement “changes every single day.”

“I love everything that I’m doing in this building, but at the end of the day I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually,” he said. “I’ll reevaluate it like I always do, and I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I’ll come back next year.”

Still, he also made it clear that Swift — who’s attended more than a dozen of his games since they started dating — has never pressured him into retiring.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

During Monday’s press conference in New Orleans, Kelce clarified that he wants to keep playing football for several years.

“Hopefully still playing football," he said when asked what he hoped to be doing in three years’ time. "I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long.”