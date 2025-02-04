Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is the relationship everyone still can’t stop talking about.

The 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL star made hearts everywhere swoon on January 26, when Swift stormed the field in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC Championship, securing the team’s spot in Super Bowl LIX on February 9. After the tight end’s team beat the Buffalo Bills by three points, the couple were seen hugging and kissing on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, the Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game next week for the second time in the last two years. What’s more, Kelce and the Chiefs have the chance to make NFL history if they secure the title for the third year in a row.

“I love you so much,” the “Blank Space” singer said to Kelce after the Sunday game. “I’m so proud of you, I can’t stand it.”

Swift has attended over a dozen games in support of her boyfriend. Kelce, who is the highest paid athlete to play as a tight end, received a $34.24 million, two-year extension to his existing four-year contract worth $57.25 million, with an annual salary of $17.125 million until 2027 - making his estimated net worth approximately $52 million, according to Forbes.

The couple’s sweet on-field moment comes as speculation Kelce will propose at the 2025 Super Bowl ramp up. In the last few weeks, Swift has been spotted out wearing a diamond infinity ring that fans are convinced is a promise and pre-engagement ring.

Fan points out Taylor Swift's new diamond infinity ring that could be a pre-engagement accessory ( X/@shahadmajili )

Though neither Kelce nor Swift have made any statements about the matter, Kelce recently dished about the one time of year he would never want to get married on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“I’ve seen weddings in f**king February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I’m not sure if the fall was a good wedding season,” he said during a January 8 podcast episode in which a male caller asked for wedding advice.

Rumors surrounding Kelce’s potential retirement after Super Bowl LIX have also been circulating with many fans thinking the athlete will want to end his football career on a high not if the Chiefs win.

Earlier in January, the tight end spoke to sports journalist Stephen A. Smith, admitting his opinion about retirement “changes every single day.”

“I love everything that I’m doing in this building, but at the end of the day I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually,” he told Smith. “I’ll reevaluate it like I always do, and I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I’ll come back next year.”

Kelce then made it clear Swift has not pressured him in any way about retiring from the sport he loves so much. “She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said.

“She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

From friendship bracelets to engagement speculation, here’s a look back at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s full relationship timeline.

July 8, 2023: Kelce attends Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri

It all began when Kelce admitted on New Heights that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts. He revealed on July 26, 2023, that he made Swift a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition, but he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal”.

September 12, 2023: Rumours surface that Swift and Kelce are dating

While it seemed that Kelce had missed his opportunity to ask Swift out on a date, not all hope was lost. A source later claimed toThe Messenger that the pair hung out when she was in New York City. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source told the outlet on September 12. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Following the report, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce are not officially dating. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football,” they said.

As speculation began to circulate about their relationship, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce was asked about rumors that his younger brother is dating the Grammy winner. Following the Eagles’ win against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, Prime’s Thursday Night Football co-host Tony Gonzalez couldn’t hold back when he asked Jason about their relationship status.

“I’ve seen these rumours. I cannot comment,” Jason replied. The 35-year-old father of three noted that ever since his brother’s short-lived reality dating series Catching Kelce, which premiered on E! in 2016, “everyone’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life”.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there,” he continued. “I know Travis is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

September 17, 2023: NFL commentators poke fun at the dating rumors

An NFL announcer made an amusing reference to Swift’s hit 2014 single, “Blank Space”, after Kelce made his first touchdown of the NFL season. “Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” said announcer Ian Eagle, moments after the Kansas City Chiefs player caught a pass in the end zone.

When fellow NFL commentator Rich Eisen made another joke about the rumored couple that same day, Kelce couldn’t help but react to the pun on social media. “You saw it on Thursday night, when Travis Kelce wasn’t in there, it left a ‘blank space,’ but I think he returns today and proves to be the ‘anti-hero.’ Never goes ‘out of style,’” Eisen said, referring to three of Swift’s songs: “Blank Space,” “Style,” and “Anti-Hero.”

When Eisen posted the segment on his Instagram, Kelce simply laughed it off in the comments and wrote: “Well played Rich... Well played.”

September 19, 2023: Kelce opens up about finding love on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast

As rumors surrounding Kelce’s relationship with Swift continued to swirl, he opened up about finding love on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast on September 19. “To really dive into a relationship with somebody… it’s going to take some time,” the football player shared, adding that “stuff he’s been through in his past” tends to make him hesitant to start a relationship.

“You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle,” Kelce continued. “I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

He explained that he believes love at first sight isn’t super common, and that he needs “quite a bit of time” to get to know someone before he can be able to feel “that affection and love for them”.

“As you get to know somebody, or you get to see their tendencies or what they do on a daily basis, I think all of that [love] can grow 100 per cent,” he added.

September 20, 2023: Jason Kelce says dating rumours are ‘100 percent true’

While Jason was previously tight-lipped about his brother’s love life, he seemed to change his tune when he claimed that rumors surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs star and the “Anti-Hero” singer were “100 percent true”.

On September 20, the Philadelphia Eagles player was once again asked about his brother’s relationship on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show. “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” he replied. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

“And I hope this thing goes a mile - no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” he added.

September 21, 2023: Kelce addresses rumored romance with Swift for the first time

Kelce was then forced to address his older brother’s comments on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which aired on September 21. Although he didn’t specify whether he’s single, he did express his amusement over the ongoing relationship rumors during the ESPN show.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” he said. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff.”

He poked fun at his brother for commenting on his speculated relationship with Swift, as he claimed that the Philadelphia Eagles star doesn’t know much about his love life. “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” he said. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

After encouraging people to stop asking his “brother about [his] dating life,” Kelce noted that he’s still open to pursuing a relationship with Swift. He also claimed that he’s reached out to her, and subtly asked if she’d want to attend one of his football games.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

September 24, 2023: Swift attends first Kansas City Chiefs game

It seemed that Swift actually took Kelce up on his offer to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game. During the NFL game, Swift was spotted sitting in a box next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, where she appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception. Later, Swift and Kelce were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together - with Kelce wearing a 1989-inspired denim outfit, no less. The two escaped the crowd in Kelce’s convertible, according to photos and videos posted online, and he reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private, post-game celebration.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen for first time together leaving NFL game arm-in-arm

Following Swift’s NFL appearance, a source told People on September 25 that the singer simply thought the outing would be a fun way to spend her day.

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” the source said. “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said yes. She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

October 1, 2023: Swift attends second Chiefs game with her celebrity friends

On Sunday, October 1, the “Shake It Off” singer once again supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he faced off against the New York Jets. Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday with a group of A-listers in tow, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Much like last week’s game, the 34-year-old musician was seen cheering for Kelce from the box seats while sipping a red drink from a plastic cup. At one point, Swift was seen jokingly mocking the tight end’s antics on the field as she pretended to punch the air. ”Look at him,” she told pal Lively, who was standing alongside Swift.

The singer was also seen hugging Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and posed for a selfie with Lively, Reynolds, and Jackman.

October 4, 2023: Kelce says the NFL is ‘overdoing’ it with Swift coverage

Following the Chiefs-Jets game, Kelce addressed concerns from football fans who were frustrated by the constant Swift references throughout the game at MetLife Stadium. In an episode of his New Heights podcast, Jason asked his brother whether he thought the NFL was “overdoing it” with its celebrity coverage.

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” the Chiefs tight end replied.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason added. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

Kelce remarked: “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think...”

The Philadelphia Eagles player chimed in: “They’re overdoing it.”

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” Kelce agreed. “Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

October 6, 2023: Donna Kelce addresses son’s rumored relationship with Swift

During an appearance on Today with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Donna Kelce opened up about meeting Swift in the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. While her interaction with Swift broke the internet, Donna explained that she didn’t want to publicly discuss her son’s relationship.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Donna also hinted that the pair are still in the midst of getting to know each other. “I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little, and I was with them,” she added. “But their men now, and they’ve got their own lives.”

October 14, 2023: Swift and Kelce make surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live

Just two days later, both Kelce and Swift made joint surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere of SNL. Later in the evening, they were pictured holding hands outside the SNL after-party in New York City.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider remarked: “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses.”

The source also claimed they overheard the NFL player tell the “22” singer’s bodyguard to step aside during their date night. “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” they claimed.

October 18, 2023: Kelce dishes on NYC date night with Swift

In an episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce set the record straight over rumours that he “pushed” Swift’s security guard out of the way. “I didn’t push him,” the Super Bowl winner said. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Kelce went on to admit the security guards didn’t address the situation with him. He noted that, despite their misinterpreted run-in, Swift’s team was “great” during the date night.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Kelce was asked by his brother Jason whether his “protective nature” makes him feel like a bodyguard for the woman he’s dating. “I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation. I’m like protective,” Kelce replied.

When Jason asked if he ever feels like Swift’s personal security guard, Kelce added: “Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

October 22, 2023: Swift attends fourth Kansas City Chiefs game, where she’s pictured kissing Kelce on the cheek after win

The “Bad Blood” singer watched as Kelce and his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. She was seen standing next to Brittany Mahomes during the game, where they showed off their handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

In pictures shared to Instagram by Chariah Gordon - the partner of Kelce’s teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr - Swift was even captured kissing the NFL player on the cheek and placing her hand on his chest.

That same day, a fan video captured Kelce’s sweet reaction to being called Swift’s boyfriend. In a TikTok video, Kelce was seen waiting for an elevator, while a crowd of fans were watching and cheering for him. “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!” one person shouted in the clip, as Kelce gave a small smile and pumped his fist into the air.

October 24, 2023: Ed Kelce shares his first impressions of Swift

In an interview with People, Kelce’s father revealed what first stood out to him about Swift. Ed Kelce told the outlet he noticed something “very special” about Swift straight away, adding that she was not “spoiled” or a “diva” despite her status.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” he told People. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.

“I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

November 8, 2023: NFL star reportedly heads to Argentina to support Eras Tour singer

A source close to the rumored couple told NBC News on November 8 that Kelce would be travelling to Argentina, where Swift was be kicking off the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Another source shared the alleged travel plans with Page Six, claiming that he “has to be back on Sunday” in the US since he has football “practice on Monday”.

The rumored rendezvous came during Kelce’s bye week, in which one NFL team doesn’t play for a full week near the middle of the season. Kelce’s brother Jason seemed to fuel rumours that he will be heading to Argentina in the latest episode of their joint podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Jason asked his brother about his bye week plans.

Kelce replied: “Not really. I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

When Jason jokingly asked his brother if he would be headed south, Kelce said: “Closer to the equator.”

November 11, 2023: Swift and Kelce share their first public kiss

On Friday November 10, Kelce was photographed touching down in Argentina, seemingly confirming speculation that he would be attending the South American leg of Swift’s Eras Tour during his bye week. While Swift was forced to cancel Friday night’s show due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions, she made her return to the stage the following night - this time with the NFL tight end supporting her from the VIP tent.

During the concert at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Swift gave a shoutout to the Chiefs player when she changed the lyrics to her hit song, “Karma”, to reflect their relationship. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang. Meanwhile, a fan video captured Kelce’s ecstatic reaction when he first heard the lyric change. Kelce - who was standing next to Swift’s father, Scott, in the VIP tent - gave a smile and put his hands to his head after hearing the shoutout.

After the concert ended, the two shared a passionate kiss. In the clip, Swift waved to fans in the crowd before spotting Kelce and running into his arms. The pair embraced and Kelce whisked her away backstage. The moment marked the first time that Kelce and Swift were seen kissing in public after months-long dating speculation.

December 6, 2023: Swift named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

In a wide-ranging interview for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Swift opened up about her headline-making romance with Kelce. She revealed the two first connected in July, after Kelce gave her a shoutout on his podcast. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Much to the surprise of fans, Swift said the pair were already dating when she attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

Swift also discussed her heavily-publicised appearances at Kelce’s NFL games, saying: “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

However, Swift doesn’t pay attention to the cameras as she’s too focused on watching her boyfriend play on the field. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

January 28, 2024: Chiefs win AFC Championship Game

The first time Swift ever rushed to the field was after the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl in January.

“That was insane. I can’t believe it. I’ve never seen you like that,” Swift could be heard telling Kelce after the game. Meanwhile, one camera caught the 34-year-old football player declaring his love to Swift publically for the first time. “Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys,” said Kelce, before kissing her again and declaring: “I love you.”

February 11, 2024: Swift attends the Super Bowl

After much debate over whether the Eras Tour performer would make it back from Tokyo to see the Chiefs in the championship game, Swift was spotted cheering her man on from a suite with Donna Kelce and her friends. Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Ice Spice were among the entourage of A-listers with the singer inside the $3 million stadium box.

The happy couple lovingly embraced, kissing in front of the cameras, once the game finished, and everyone stormed the field in support of the Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers.

February 22, 2024: Swift and Kelce spend a day at the Sydney zoo

With the madness of the football season behind him, Kelce made time to see Swift overseas amid her busy Eras Tour schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs player decided to jet off to Sydney and spend the day with Swift and her tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, at the zoo.

Photos published by 9 News in Australia featured the smitten couple walking together with their arms around each other.

March 8, 2024: Kelce kisses Swift backstage at her Eras show in Singapore

The professional athlete continued to show his girlfriend support around the world as she performed concert after concert each week. On March 8, Kelce flew to be with Swift at her show in Singapore, watching her from backstage.

Fans sat to the side of the stage caught Kelce and Swift locking lips after the show. One video posted on X/Twitter showed the Midnights star running and jumping into the athelte’s arms before going in for a kiss.

“I LOVE THEM SO MUCH,” the enamored fan exclaimed.

April 27, 2024: Kelce refers to swift as his “significant other”

During the 15 and The Mahomies Foundation charity gala in Las Vegas on April 27, Kelce confirmed Swift was more than just a friend while the music icon was in the room wearing an emerald green gown.

“I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” he teased before offering up four Eras tickets to be auctioned off. “Has anybody heard of The Eras Tour?”

June 23, 2024: Kelce joins Swift on stage at an Eras show

Kelce left his sideline post for a spot next to Swift on stage at her June 23 show at Wembley Stadium in London. The star athlete stepped out in a tailored tuxedo just before her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance.

Every night, in the middle ofThe Tortured Poets Department, a few of Swift’s dancers would help her “get ready” for that same ballad by taking off her coat and straightening her stance as if she couldn’t do it herself. For the June 23 concert, Kelce surprised fans, taking the place of one of her dancers who would typically help her with this transition.

September 2, 2024: Reps for Kelce debunk breakup claims

In the fall of 2024, rumors of Kelce and Swift’s potential split spread online after documents were manufactured to look like their breakup contract. Pictures of the faux papers were published online, sparking an immediate frenzy amongst fans of the couple.

However, the NFL star’s public relations team at Full Scope were quick to point out the papers weren’t real in an official statement on the matter.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued, or authorized by this agency,” a spokesperson said. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

September 11, 2024: Swift gives Kelce a shoutout at the VMAs

Though the couple had just been seen hanging out together at the U.S. Open in New York, Kelce did not accompany Swift to the 2024 MTV VMAs. That said, the “Love Story” vocalist honored her beau on stage at the awards ceremony while accepting the Video of the Year accolade for her song “Fortnight.”

Swift reflected on what it was like to be on set, saying: “I would always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio — that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

November 29, 2024: Swift attends the Chiefs game with Kelce’s mom

On the Friday after Thanksgiving, Swift arrived to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with Kelce’s mom, Donna. The Grammy winner wore a casual Louis Vuitton quarter-zip and black skinny jeans, and matching platform pointed-toe boots.

A source speaking with People later revealed that Swift and Kelce had secretly spent their first Thanksgiving together with their families.

“Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” the insider told the outlet. “(Travis’s brother) Jason was there with his family and kids, too. It was very festive and special.”

December 20, 2024: Pictures from Swift’s Eras Tour wrap party spark engagement rumors

Engagement rumors for the couple first sparked in late 2024 when pictures from Swift’s Eras Tour wrap party started surfacing online. In a few images shared on Instagram, the performer was ring finger was tucked away, and fans wondered if it was because she was trying to hide an engagement ring.

But a source speaking with the Daily Mail suggested the pair won’t be getting engaged for a little while. And if Kelce does propose, it will be a private moment, and out of the public eye.

“Travis is going to have to go above and beyond but it won’t be a public spectacle,” the source said.

December 27, 2024: Sources say Swift will spend more time in Tennessee

In the week between Christmas and New Year’s, sources spoke out about Swift’s future plans, claiming she would spend most of her time down South to be closer to her boyfriend in Kansas City.

“It looks like this may be Taylor’s domestic era. It also looks like Taylor is going to make Nashville more of a home base than LA or NY since it’s closer to Kansas City, and her mom, Andrea, loves (Nashville) too,” the insider told Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis live fairly nomadic lives, and Taylor has home bases everywhere, but they live everywhere together,” they continued.