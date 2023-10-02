Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have gone wild for Hugh Jackman’s latest selfie with his three famous pals: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.

The actor, 54, took to Instagram on 2 October to share the star-studded snap, taken during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday. In the selfie, the group could be seen in the stands at MetLife Stadium, while the football field and crowds of sports fans were captured behind them.

As Jackman held up the camera and gave a big smile, Reynolds and Lively, who’ve been married since 2012, smiled next to him. Swift could also be seen hugging The Age of Adaline star, as the singer posed with her mouth slightly open while wearing her signature red lipstick.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have gone on to praise the iconic selfie from the game, which saw the Chiefs win, 23-20.

“WE WON OMG,” one person wrote about the snap, while another added: “Hugh giving the people what they want to see.”

“Didn’t have Wolverine, Deadpool, Serena, and Catastrophe in the photo together at a Chiefs vs Jets game on my BINGO card!,” a third wrote, referring to the three actors’ signature characters in their hit movies and shows, and Swift’s alter-ego in her 2015 music video for her song, “Bad Blood”.

Some fans poked fun at Jackman’s decision to mention his three friends’ Instagram accounts in his story. “Tagging by celebs is kind of funny. ‘I’m at the Chiefs game and in this photo are major celebrities currently trending on Twitter for being at the game with me Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift,’” one person quipped.

Prior to sharing the star-studded selfie, Jackman had posted another selfie from the big game, which included director Shawn Levy and Reynolds. In the snap, Jackman was once again holding the camera, while smiling with his two friends, as the football field could be seen behind them. In the caption, the Logan star quipped: “Probably one of my best selfies ever.”

(@thehughjackman / Instagram)

On 1 October, Jackman was spotted entering the stadium with an all-star group, which included Lively, Reynolds, Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. Throughout the game, Swift was seen cheering along with the action and sipping a red drink from a plastic cup.

In the suite, Swift was spotted cheering with both Lively and Reynolds, as some other famous faces sat in the same section as them, including Sophie Turner and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The “Anti-Hero” singer also had the opportunity to reunite with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, as the two women were seen hugging in a suite. The reunion came after Swift was spotted cheering with Donna at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium last week, amid ongoing rumours that the Grammy winner and NFL star are dating. During the game on 24 September, Swift also appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

(Getty Images)

After the first game, the rumoured couple was seen leaving the stadium together, before they were captured getting into Kelce’s convertible. That evening, the NFL star reportedly rented out Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for a post-game celebration with his family, his teammates, and Swift.

Days after Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce addressed the ongoing speculation about their relationship. During an episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he thanked Swift for attending the game in Missouri and praised her kindness throughout the event.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light,” he explained

However, he also acknowledged that he wanted to “respect” both his and Swift’s personal lives, and expressed that he was now going to avoid publicly talking about their relationship.

“She’s not in the media as much, as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out,” he said. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep.”