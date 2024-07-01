Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Travis Kelce hyped up his girlfriend Taylor Swift for the crowd as they exited her concert in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend.

The 34-year-old NFL star attended Swift’s third show at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 30. After the concert ended, the “All Too Well” singer did her usual ritual of waving goodbye to her fans while walking off the stage.

During her exit, she was unsurprisingly joined by her boyfriend, who showed he was her biggest supporter. In one video shared by a fan on TikTok, Swift waved at the crowd as Kelce walked next to her and clapped his hands. He then raised his arms, encouraging fans to cheer even louder for his girlfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs star paused momentarily and opened up his arms to present Swift to the crowd amid the applause. Swift jokingly rolled her eyes in response, before she cracked a smile and started laughing with her partner. She then wrapped her hand around Kelce’s arm and continued waving at her fans, while the couple went backstage together.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.4m views. In the comments, multiple people gushed over Kelce’s love and praise for the 14-time Grammy winner.

“He’s her biggest supporter,” one wrote, while another added: “The way he’s like YES CLAP FOR MY LADY, APPLAUD HER, THIS IS THE TAYLOR SWIFT…I CAN’T, I CAN’T, I CAN’T.”

“Look at their faces,” a third wrote. “They look so happy and like they have so much fun together.”

Fans also speculated that Swift didn’t initially expect her boyfriend to be at the Dublin concert. In one video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Kelce could be seen walking into the stadium while Swift performed “August” from her 2020 album, Folklore. He then proceeded to enter the VIP tent, where singer Stevie Nicks and actor Julia Roberts were also watching the show.

In another video, a fan showcased Swift on stage as she smiled and pointed towards the crowd while singing “August”. She proceeded to have a shocked look on her face, seemingly because she was surprised by her boyfriend’s appearance at her show.

“I can’t move on from how you can see the exact moment her eyes go to the tent and she realizes he’s there,” one fan tweeted.

One day before the concert, Kelce – who’s been dating Swift since last year – was also spotted at his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire and JoJo O’Conner’s wedding in Calabasas, California, People reported.

Kelce’s trip to Dublin comes one week after he attended Swift’s three back-to-back shows at Wembley Stadium. During her third concert in London, he even made a surprise appearance on stage, posing as one of her backup dancers – as he wore a tuxedo and top hat – to carry her across the stage before she performed “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”

The performance featured many funny moments of the couple, with Kelce hilariously using a fan and makeup brush on himself as Swift changed outfits. He later used the makeup brush on Swift, before she was pushed toward the front and center of the stage to continue singing.

The “Fortnight” singer posted about the moment on Instagram the following day, giving her beau an adorable shoutout in the caption. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Kelce’s Eras tour debut also came one day after Swift made their relationship Instagram official, with a selfie of the pair that included Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” her caption read, after the three British royals attended her concert on the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday.