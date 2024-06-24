Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Taylor Swift said she was “swooning” over Travis Kelce’s Era’s Tour debut at Wembley Stadium in London.

On 23 June, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, made a surprise appearance during the pop star’s London tour stop at Wembley Stadium, showing up and wearing a jaunty top hat and tuxedo to carry her across the stage as she performed “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.” After fans spotted him enjoying the show from the VIP tent all night, his stepping in for the dancer who usually carries Swift onstage during the song had the crowd going wild.

The following day, the “Fortnight” singer posted about the sweet moment on Instagram, giving her beau an adorable shoutout in the caption. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” the 34-year-old Grammy winner wrote. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Swift paired the caption with a carousel of photos that started with a snap of the NFL star performing alongside her as well as another photo later on showing him carrying her bridal style to center stage.

Elsewhere in her caption, the “Down Bad” singer thanked the 90,000 fans who turned up in droves to support the tour, which she described as “some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.” She also shouted out pals and collaborators Hayley Williams and Gracie Abrams, who joined her for renditions of their collaborations “Castles Crumbling” and “Us.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce, during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on 23 June 2024 in London, England (Getty Images ) ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

“Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship,” Swift wrote. “Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’”

Kelce’s tour debut comes on the heels of the pop star making their relationship Instagram official by posting a sweet backstage selfie with Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in honor of the English royal heir’s 42nd birthday.

The royals weren’t the only ones to check out Swift’s epic Eras Tour in London, with the VIP section notably full of celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Tom Cruise. Throughout the night, Greta Gerwig and her daughter could be seen singing and dancing with Kelce to the pop star’s numerous hits.

The NFL star attended the tour with his brother Jason and his wife Kylie, both of who were attending the blockbuster tour for the first time. In true Eras Tour fashion, the couple acquired stacks of friendship bracelets from Swifties and enjoyed song after song.