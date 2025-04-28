This is the powerful moment a mother whose daughter died in a crash was able to hear her heartbeat again after it was donated to another girl.

Lisa Schein listened to her daughter Maddy’s heart beating strongly inside Mireya Moody’s chest as they embraced a year on since the transplant.

Mireya, now eight, received Maddy’s heart after she was diagnosed with left ventricular non-compaction (LVNC) cardiomyopathy, a rare condition that can lead to heart failure.

She underwent her lifesaving operation at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital .

Mireya’s mother Bianca Robinson and Ms Schein have now connected and shared stories about their girls.

Ms Schien said: “I love being able to tell them stories about who Maddy was, about her infectious laugh and bubbly personality. I think that’s when my heart began to start healing.”