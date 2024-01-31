Travis Kelce reveals why he won’t be Taylor Swift’s date to the Grammys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce will not be at the Grammys with Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday 31 January, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke on The Pat McAfee Show , where he opened up about his relationship with the singer and how much he wishes he could be her date at the awards show.

“It’s exciting for me, but it’s all brand new, man,” Kelce told the talk show host about the increased spotlight from his relationship. “From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, you know, it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated.”

“But I’m having fun with it,” he added. “The majority of the world is having fun with it... All the cranky NFL fans, we’re slowly bringing them in.”

Swift has attended Kelce’s football games starting in September, going on to attend a total of 12 games, with the Super Bowl marking her 13th. Following the team’s win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 28 January, the Grammy winner was attempting to quietly leave M&T Bank Stadium to head to an after-party to celebrate the Chiefs and Travis Kelce’s win when a fan noticed her and shouted, “You did that s**t!”

“Hopefully everybody realises that we’re just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it’s nothing more than that,” Kelce said of his girlfriend’s support. “[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it.”

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” he added.

Because of the team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 11 February, Kielce will need to be practising and can’t be her date to the Grammys on 4 February, where the singer is nominated for six awards for her album Midnights.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week,” he said.

While prepping for the game, Kelce admitted to the talk show host that he needed to “take a step back” from everything that doesn’t involve football.

“Everybody in this building knows my intentions,” he said. “Football is my main focus right now. There’s a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city and in this organisation. This is my number one focus.”

“It’s in my heart to be able to pour everything I’ve got out there on the field,” Kelce continued. “People can perceive what they want. But I want to make sure that the guys, the men and women in this building, knew that I was 100 per cent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we’re going next week.”

“I had to look back, take a step back and really see how I was, you know, portraying myself to the world, and just to make sure that everybody knew I was focused, all while still enjoying my life off the field.”

The Super Bowl will be available to watch on CBS or it can be streamed live on Paramount+.