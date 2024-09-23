Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee has revealed she had a miscarriage three months after sharing she was pregnant.

The 55-year-old actor shared the news during an episode ofThe Tamron Hall Show, which aired on September 23.

“I did lose the baby,” McGee, who was expecting her first child with husband Marcello Thedford, said. “It wasn’t expected. It was closer to the end of the first trimester. We really don’t have any real reasons why.”

She added: “I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time.”

McGee went on to recall how she had a difficult time after the miscarriage, noting she experienced “a lot of depression.”

“It was just kind of hard to get out of bed. There’s so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete,” the mother of three adult children said. “There’s many dreams that you have. And yeah, it was very hard to face the fact that that’s not going to happen at this point in the junction.”

She added that there were “so many women that have come to reach out” to her since she announced her pregnancy in June.

Trina McGee reveals she had a miscarriage after pregnancy at age 54

When Hall asked the couple if they were trying to get pregnant again, McGee said she wasn’t quite sure.

“Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again,” she said. “But then a part says, ‘Ah.’ So I think the conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other. If something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself about, ‘Oh I’ve got to have another baby, because this didn’t work out.’ Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God.”

McGee also shared that she and her husband plan to foster a young girl who lives in Belize, before adding: “We’d just really like a tribe. We’d like a family. And that’s what we’re going to work on. Whether it comes naturally or not.”

In June, McGee first cheekily revealed her pregnancy when she posted a picture of herself at Malacate Beach, Belize, highlighting her baby bump in a blue crop top and low-waisted white pants. One commenter wrote: “Bump.” McGee responded: “Yup.”

The TV regular – who played Angela Moore on Boy Meets World – also took to her Instagram to share her news. “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you,” her post read.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, she discussed some of the backlash she received for having a baby, which included people online telling her she was “too old” to be a mother again.

open image in gallery Trina McGee ( Getty Images )

“Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don’t partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that’s it,” she told ET. “And all I’m concerned about – I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that’s what I’m about.”

“It’s an individual decision, but be realistic about it. Be realistic about your lifespan – make provisions,” she added about her pregnancy. “And understand that when you do have a baby at this age, what you should have for them is a lot of wisdom – and that’s the beauty of the situation.”

McGee is already the mother of Raima, 33, and Langston, 30, who she shares with her ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis. She also shares her 26-year-old son, Ezra, with a previous partner.