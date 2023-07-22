Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trinny Woodall has gushed over the close relationship she shares with her daughter after the end of her 10-year relationship with Charles Saatchi.

The fashion entrepreneur and former What Not to Wear host was in a decade-long romantic partnership with Saatchi, 80, the co-founder of the global advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Earlier this year, the pair were reported to have ended their relationship.

Woodall, 59, confirmed their parting of ways in a recent interview with Woman & Home magazine, though noted that she did “not want to delve into any very personal details”.

“Life is good, I’m excited by the future,” she told the publication.

Instead of dwelling on the split, Woodall showered praise on her 19-year-old daughter, Lyla Elichaoff, and opened up about how they take care of one another.

“I've been through some tough times recently, but I'm feeling good now. Lyla likes to mother me. We are pretty close because she doesn't have a dad.”

Lyla’s father, Johnny Elichaoff, died by suicide in 2014, aged 55.

“We only have each other, so we have to sort stuff out quicker after an argument,” Woodall added.

Lyla Elichaoff and Trinny Woodall (Getty Images)

She went on to discuss a recent vehicular incident that exemplified the close bond she shares with her daughter.

“I had a car accident in LA recently – I'm okay, just a bit bruised.

“But when I told her, she went from zero to hysterical in two seconds, even though I was fine. Because for that nanosecond, she was hearing, ‘My mother might not be OK.’ It makes our relationship.”

In November, Woodall paid tribute to her ex-husband’s life with a post on Instagram, having reached a stage of grief where she could remember his best attributes.

She captioned the image of her, Lyla and Elichaoff: “Forever in our hearts. There are many stages of grief and I think now after all the pain, anger and why, I just feel the tragic loss of a kind, funny, loyal man that I remember now from him at his best.

“For anyone going through loss, I couldn’t recommend more two books by @juliasamuelmbe – Grief Works and This Too Shall Pass. She was the greatest help to us at a very challenging time.”

The September issue of Woman & Home is on sale Thursday 27 July.