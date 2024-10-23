Trinny Woodall on the What Not to Wear moment she can’t believe got approved

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Trinny Woodall has revealed the shocking What Not to Wear Moment she can’t believe got approved.

The Noughties show was known for its brutal feedback on its guest’s outfits, with Woodall admitting that her daughter believes her and co-host Susannah Constantine would be “cancelled” if it aired now.

“The people who we did, there were a lot of people who stayed in my mind and we kept in touch with and that was great,” the 60-year-old told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast.

“The thing that I can’t believe that we got away with was the husband saying, ‘Yes, you can video record, secretly, my wife getting changed in the bedroom.’”

She continued, “I think Vanessa was our first or second show, and we had hidden cameras to see what she would wear - how she’d get dressed in the morning.

“I mean, what the editor would have had to look through to get to a place where she was just trying on a yellow top...It’s like, no way!”

However, she added that there were also positive memories from the show.

“So there’s a few things like that, but generally, the reveals. You know, the reveals on telly are great, but the reveals in real life are great. It was emotional.

Trinny Woodall presented the Noughties show alongside Susannah Constantine ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“It was always emotional, and when they came in and they had that moment of, ‘Oh my god, this has happened to me.’”

Earlier this year, the beauty entrepreneur revealed that the death of her husband made her “stronger” and inspired her to take financial risks.

Woodallwas married to businessman Johnny Elichaoff from 1999 until 2009, who died by suicide in 2014, aged 55. Woodall and Elichaoff welcomed their only child, Lyla, in 2003, who was 11 years old when he died.

The founder of the £180m beauty empire Trinny London, revealed the tragic passing of her former partner inspired her to take a huge financial risk to expand her company, despite wanting to be grounded for the sake of her daughter.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on the Great Company podcast, Woodall, who sold her expensive home to invest the money into her beauty start-up after Elichaoff’s passing said: “When you are faced with the worst thing you think could happen. There was this feeling I had, of ‘Nothing worse can happen now’. So I should take the greatest risk.”