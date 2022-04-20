As the new reality series The Kardashians premieres on Hulu, viewers are getting glimpses at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reactions to events happening in real-time.

The reality show, which premiered on Thursday 14 April, began filming in September 2021, almost eight months after the long-running E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, ended.

Since filming their latest show, the famous family has gone through many major life changes, including Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, the birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child, Kim Kardashian’s budding relationship with Pete Davidson, and Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Following the first episode, viewers took to social media to discuss one moment in particular, with fans claiming that they spotted a moment of panic on Thompson’s face during the premiere episode, months before it was revealed the NBA star, 30, fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols in January, while dating Khloe Kardashian.

In the scene, Kim’s son Saint West is playing the game Roblox on his iPad when a picture of Kim’s crying face with the caption “Kim’s new sex tape” appears on the screen. She held up the iPad to her sister Khloe and said: “Khloe, will you look at this? Khloe, come here. I feel like you’re the only one that would understand this. I’m not sure what this means.”

During the split second, Thompson appeared to quickly turn his head and widen his eyes after Kim called her sister’s name. Now, viewers are claiming Tristan’s panicked expression was because of his affair, which had not yet come to light during filming.

“Tristan’s face when Kim found something that she wanted to show Khloe,” a TikTok user captioned the clip.

“Dude lived life on the edge and at that moment all his sins flashed before his eyes,” one person joked.

“This was before they found out about the other child, he definitely thought it was about that,” another person claimed.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Tristan Thompson living in constant fear of the repercussions of his own actions”.

“When Kim was showing Khloe the iPad with Saint’s game you could see Tristan 100 per cent thought he got caught for the 88th time,” another user tweeted.

On 3 January, Thompson confirmed that he is the father of a son with Nichols after the fitness instructor issued a paternity lawsuit against the basketball star. Nichols, who gave birth to their son on 2 December last year, is suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

According to court documents, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March last year while Thompson was dating Khloe, with who he has a four-year-old daughter named True.

Following the paternity test results, Thompson issued a public apology to Khloe, saying that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and “looks forward to amicably raising our son”.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in the two-part statement on Instagram. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

The Good American founder, 37, and NBA star have had an on-again, off-again relationship since Thompson first cheated in 2018, days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the former couple spoke candidly about the future of their relationship. Khloe revealed at the time that Thompson is “very determined on us getting back together” but she still has reservations.

While speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on 6 April, Khloe gave an update on her current relationship status with Thompson, saying she still thinks “he’s a great guy and a great dad,” but that he’s “just not the guy for me”.