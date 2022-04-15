The Kardashian family is facing outrage online after a video claimed to show the moment Kim and Khloe Kardashian skipped the line at Disneyland and made guests wait so they could ride the teacups attraction by themselves.

Earlier this week, Khloe celebrated her daughter True Thompson’s fourth birthday with a trip to the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Celebrating alongside True was Kim, her four-year-old daughter Chicago West, and their brother Rob Kardashian’s five-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

However, guests at the popular theme park were less than happy when they were allegedly forced to wait in line as the Kardashian family rode the Mad Tea Party ride by themselves. Park-goer and mother Rachael Kevin captured the moment in a TikTok shared Thursday, which has since been viewed more than 462,000 times.

“When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves and make us common folk wait and watch them…typical,” Kevin wrote in the viral video. “We finally got on…30 minutes later.”

In the clip, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are seen spinning in two teacups with their children, while, apart from one other teacup, the rest of the teacups are empty. The video also showed a crowd of children waiting with their parents on line for the Kardashians to finish their ride.

The video sparked outrage online, with some criticising the celebrity family, while others questioned why they hadn’t just rented the park out.

“Why is no one booing?” asked one TikToker, while another commented: “That’s so embarrassing.”

Someone else asked: “Why didn’t they just rent out the whole park to themselves?”

However, many people pointed out that it’s typical for VIP guests to skip lines at the park, with some admitting that they would do the same out of safety for their children.

“Honestly I get why celebrities do this,” one person wrote. “I mean look at all the crazy fans and paparazzi. I wouldn’t want to be on a ride with a camera in my face.”

Another person said: “Yes they have money, yes they pay for VIP, it’s a safety issue for the kids. I see this all the time with celebrities at Disney.”

However, some people recalled that, when Cardi B visited Disneyland in March, she didn’t prevent other guests from riding on the same rides. A video of Cardi B and her daughter Kulture riding on the Magic Tea Cup ride with her security guard even went viral for the bodyguard’s serious expression while spinning in the not-so-serious teacup.

“Cardi was on the ride with everyone just had her security ride alone,” one person said. “This is weird idk how they’re not apart of cancel culture”.

During the same trip to Disneyland, Khloe accidentally revealed she photoshopped her daughter True Thompson into photos taken at the theme park last December. The Good American founder posted clips from the visit to her Instagram story on Tuesday, in which she told fans that it was her daughter’s first time visiting the park.

“This is True’s first time at Disneyland,” she said as she filmed herself and her daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. “And we’re going on It’s A Small World.”

Fans were quick to point out that sister Kim previously shared photos of True, alongside Kim’s daughter Chicago, at Disneyland in December. The Instagram post initially sparked speculation from fans over its discoloration, with many alleging that it was edited.

“Welllppp I f**ked this one up,” Khloe tweeted on 13 April, after a fan posted side-by-side screenshots comparing the photoshopped image to her recent Instagram story. “Anyways... let’s focus on something else,” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “Our show airs in a few days”.