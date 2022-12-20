Celebrate the festive season with Tu Clothing’s Christmas collection

December marks the exciting move into full Christmas mode, which means snuggling up with festive food and films and prepping for sparkly social gatherings. A time of year best suited to both getting cosy in sleepwear and showcasing shimmering party pieces, the shopping theme is joyful fabrics, family-focused stocking fillers and matching clothing aplenty.

Tu Clothing’s Christmas collection is a treasure trove filled with all the above and more – whether you’re browsing with your own upcoming plans in mind or are looking to gift a loved one. The range spans across menswear, womenswear and kidswear, plus perfect gifting picks too. All affordably priced, there are trend-led pieces and winter warmer layers to explore.

When it comes to gifting, we’ve found some snuggly Santa-themed socks for the whole family to wear, starting at £3. Meanwhile, you can snap up Christmas PJs for under £20, with matching options available as well.

If you’re looking ahead to a festive ‘do, discover satin dresses and metallic t-shirts. On-trend fluffy slippers offer a comfy ending to the night, for under a tenner. Embrace the spirit of Christmas and get in the mood for Santa coming by browsing the full festive range.

Read on for some standout pieces to shop in the Tu Clothing Christmas collection, spanning across pyjamas, partywear and presents – all for under £25.

Tu Clothing Christmas Women’s Mini Me Red Reindeer Pyjamas: Was £16, now £4.80, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Nothing says Christmas joy like new festive PJs, and this pair includes a traditional top and full-length bottoms. A classic, cosy style – they’re priced at under £20 too. The vibrant Christmas pattern features reindeer, baubles and holly in glorious red and green colours to get you ready for Santa’s arrival in style.

There’s also a cute matching Christmas Baby Mini Me Reindeer Sleepsuit (Was £7, now £2.10, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) for twinning with little ones up to 24 months.

Tu Clothing Black Faux Fur Mule Slippers: £11, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

These faux fur fluffy slippers are an on-trend mule design which would be perfectly suited to both self-gifting and popping under the tree. An affordable take on the popular slipper style which is currently being hailed by fashion fans, the snuggly mules come complete with cushioned soles and elasticated straps for a more secure fit.

We think they’d be an extra toasty addition to any Christmas Day outfit, whether paired with a sparkly dress or PJs.

Tu Clothing Cobalt Blue Jacquard Satin Midi Dress: £24, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Get set for enjoying Christmas soirees, with a new satin midi dress. Available in sizes 8-22, the chic style is a trend-led alternative to glitter or sequins. The crushed satin number has a few signature details, including long sleeves with elasticated cuffs, a tie ribbon front to add your own Christmas bow, shirred shoulders showcasing a frill finish, and a jacquard print.

This gorgeous cobalt blue colour lends itself well to metallic accessories too, so we’d team the dress with sparkling silver or gold shoes and jewellery.

Tu Clothing Christmas Family Pink Santa Cosy Socks: Was £4, now £1.20, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Designed to fit footwear sizes 4-8, these cosy socks with Santa on would make an ideal stocking filler for under a fiver. Presented in a gift box, the material includes recycled yarns, while they’re machine-washable for practicality. Wear the fluffy socks on their own, or layer them up with other pairs for double warmth and Christmas novelty points aplenty.

Snap up a few matching pairs to all have the same cosy Christmas feet by the fire or under the tree. There’s similar Blue Stripy Santa Cosy Socks spanning across sizes 6-12 (Was £5, now £1.50, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) and smaller pink Christmas Family Santa Cosy Socks in sizes infant 6-adult 5 (Was £3, now £0.90, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) too.

Tu Clothing Grey Fair Isle Soft Touch Jumper: £24, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Fair Isle knitwear is synonymous with Christmas and we think this grey jumper is a great pick for festive gifting. Affordably priced too, the knit has a half-zip detail with a faux leather toggle and ribbed sleeve trims. A cosy wardrobe addition which wins winter warmer style points, the grey shade is a timeless tone to team with jeans and smarter trousers. We think it would work well as a smart layer on colder days too.

Tu Clothing Silver Metallic Foil T-Shirt: Was £16, now £6, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

For a shimmery alternative to a party frock over the festive season, this metallic top is a sartorial winner. The silver foil t-shirt serves up versatile styling potential, as you could pair it with jeans, velvet trousers or a skirt. Whether dressing the tee up or down, this is a multi-purpose purchase set to work equally well with statement jewellery or a chunky cardigan.

Currently available in sizes 8-22, you’d better be quick to bag this partywear bargain though – as the other three colours it came in have already sold out.

