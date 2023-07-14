The summer months offer a chance to embrace longer, lighter days, al fresco socialising with friends and the simple joy that bright sunshine brings. It’s also when many of us plan an escape to sunnier climes and enjoy trips to the beach, sundowners by the pool and soaking up some welcome warmth. Whether you’ve booked a summer holiday abroad or are hoping for sunny days in the UK, the upcoming weeks call for fresh wardrobe picks.

Tu Clothing’s womenswear summer holiday shop is full of versatile, on-trend pieces ideal for making the most of every seasonal moment. From a pretty floral sundress and a striped poplin shirt to brightly coloured swimwear, co-ord shorts and fashion forward accessories, several summer holiday items are making our wish list.

You might be looking for holiday clothes to effortlessly take you from poolside to party, want to shop daily summer fashion staples or are searching for outfit inspiration. Whatever your summer holiday shopping requirements, the new Tu Clothing range has your new season wardrobe sorted.

Look no further to see the key pieces incorporating trend-led details, chic wearability, and everyday style. Keep scrolling to shop your Tu Clothing summer holiday wardrobe now.

Tu Clothing Floral Woven Cami Sundress: £20, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

This cotton mix sundress is the ideal on-trend staple for everyday summer holiday wear and its cami style is a current fashion favourite. We love the pretty brown, pink, yellow and green floral pattern and it has an elasticated waist and adjustable straps too. Whether you sport the sundress with sandals or layer it over a White Crew Neck Regular Fit T-shirt (£5, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk), this playful piece will take you from day to night with ease. For a relaxed look, style it with trainers or add in simple metallic jewellery to elevate the outfit further.

Tu Clothing Coral Ribbed Tortoiseshell Detail Swimsuit: £18, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Add a splash of sunshine to your poolside outfit with this coral swimsuit. The chic one-piece has several key design features, including a square neckline, tortoiseshell strap details and a ribbed finish. Meanwhile, on the fit front, it has padded cups and tummy control features. We’d team the swimsuit with a pair of Tan Animal Double Strap Footbed Sandals (£15, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) for extra holiday glamour.

Tu Clothing Yellow Stripe Oversized Poplin Shirt: £15, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

A shirt is a key summer wardrobe essential, and we love the happy holiday vibes this yellow stripe poplin number offers. The oversized fit wins style points and you could pair it with denim shorts or wear the shirt over a swimsuit as a poolside cover-up. Team with slides to achieve an effortless holiday outfit or add Nude Embellished Bow Sling Back Kitten Heels (£22, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) for sleek evening attire.

Tu Clothing Pink Gingham Ruffle Coord Shorts: £16, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Gingham is having a style moment for SS23, and we’re also big fans of the ruffle trim these pull-on shorts have. Wear the cute shorts on their own with a basic T-shirt and fresh white trainers or add in a blouse and heels to head out for dinner or drinks. Pair with the matching Pink Gingham Check Coord Blazer (£28, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) and complete the two-piece look.

Tu Clothing Lilac Textured Stripe Smock Top: £15, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

This sweet smock top has a textured stripe and tie detail and would be the building blocks of any summer holiday outfit. Key features include a deep neckline, smock design and cap sleeves, and we’re picturing it worn over a bikini with Dark Denim Sunflower Embroidery Boy Shorts (£16, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) or teamed with a flowing maxi skirt. Just add a straw bag and sunglasses and get ready to enjoy the sunshine in style.

Tu Clothing White Gold Stud Slider Sandal: £17, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Studded sandals are a versatile wardrobe pick, as they can instantly add a stylish twist to a poolside or party outfit. These white sliders have a square toe, three straps, gold studs and a faux leather upper. They’re a classic statement piece, tapping into this season’s studded footwear trend. We’d team them with a swimsuit and poplin shirt, a dress and denim jacket or a shorts and jacket co-ord. The summer styling opportunities are endless.

Tu Clothing Pink & Orange Printed Maxi Skirt: £14, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

This fashionable soft jersey skirt would be well suited to al fresco drinks, beach trips or for a summer social event. The colour-popping pink and orange floral and paisley pattern is an eye-catching design to easily elevate your capsule summer holiday wardrobe. Meanwhile the pull-on maxi skirt has two front vents and an elasticated waist for laidback comfort. We’d style it with the Tan Open Toe Clog Sandal (£20, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) and a simple white T for a boho summer look.

