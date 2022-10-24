Turn to Medik8 skincare for age-defying ingredients backed by science

Forget so-called miracle products that promise to transform your skin overnight, if you want results from your skincare you need to focus on what’s inside. Experts swear by a handful of ingredients, proven to turn back the clock and leave you with a more youthful complexion, and you’ll find them all in Medik8’s bestselling line-up.

Put together innovative skincare formulations with backed by science ingredients, and you get British skincare brand Medik8. The philosophy behind the brand is ‘CSA’ which stands for Vitamin C + Sunscreen by day and Vitamin A by night. They say three ingredients are the essentials to any results-driven skincare routine because there is so much clinical data behind them to back up their ability to defy the signs of ageing.

Using only the most powerful and effective skincare actives that have been tried and tested, you can put your trust in results-driven Medik8 to deliver a skincare routine that actually works. And the effects will carry on getting better and better as their vitamin C and vitamin A comes in progressive strengths, so you can keep building on your results.

Right now is the best time to invest in your skin’s future as you’ll receive 15% off your first order at Medik8. To help you with your skincare shopping, here are five ingredients at the cutting edge of skincare science that the experts swear by in some of the brand’s bestselling formulations…

Vitamin C: The skin brightener

Find it in: Medik8 C-Tetra® Luxe: £59, www.medik8.com

The holy grail of skincare ingredients, antioxidant vitamin C not only protects the skin from the day-to-day sun and environmental damage that leads to signs of premature ageing, but it corrects them too. But not all vitamin C products are created equally, Medik8’s award-winning serum contains a high concentration of the super stable form known as tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate – meaning you know it doesn’t lose its potency or efficacy.

Layered under a high SPF daily, you’ll be creating a first-rate shield against daily aggressors, as well as stimulating the production of collagen and elastin so you can expect a softening of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Plus, its renowned skin-brightening ability targets pigmentation, leaving a dull, lacklustre complexion oozing radiance.

Hyaluronic acid: The hit of hydration

Find it in: Medik8 Hydr8™ B5 Intense: £59, www.medik8.com

Every complexion would feel and see the benefit of this Medik8 hyaluronic acid serum, especially dry, dehydrated and mature skin types. The hero humectant draws moisture to the skin from the atmosphere and can hold 1000 times its weight in water. And well-hydrated skin not only feels soft and supple but looks smoother with fewer lines and wrinkles.

The supercharged formula works harder than most. Not only does it use next-level, multiweight hyaluronic acid so that it’s able to penetrate deeper into the skin delivering both instant and long-lasting hydration, but it aids in the prevention of its breakdown in the first place as well as kickstarting the production of more.

SPF: The key to slow ageing

You’ll find it in: Medik8 Advanced Day Ultimate Protect™: £59, www.medik8.com

Swap to a double-duty moisturiser and SPF in one, and you’ll never forget this vital layer of skin protection again. This innovative product provides high protection from not only UVB rays, but crucially UVA that ages the skin too - plus DNA repair enzymes that support the skin’s natural defences against damage. It does all this without feeling greasy on the skin or leaving any white marks behind.

The advanced formula further shields the skin from environmental damage. With antioxidants and peptides to protect the skin from pollution, blue light and infrared. And like all first-rate daily moisturisers, you can expect it to leave skin feeling smooth and well-hydrated – in this product, it’s thanks to a moisture boost from squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Retinal: The gold standard in skin rejuvenation

You’ll find it in: Medik8 Crystal Retinal™: from £45 www.medik8.com

Forget standard retinol and turn to next-generation retinal. The powerful vitamin A delivers results 11 times faster*, so you don’t have to wait as long to see its rejuvenating effect. It works by speeding up the skin’s renewal process to reveal fresh new skin, helping banish breakouts as well as brighten pigmentation, coupled with boosting collagen and elastin production plumping fine lines and wrinkles and firming the skin.

Don’t think its effectiveness will increase the chances of side effects common with vitamin A formulas. This serum is crystal encapsulated meaning it’s slowly released throughout the night, so limiting the chances of irritation. Plus, there are 4 strengths to choose from so you can expect better and better results over time. Gentle and potent, it’s no wonder this has won 12 awards.

Ceramides: The skin-barrier strengthener

You’ll find it in: Medik8 Advanced Night Restore™: £59, www.medik8.com

Reach for this nourishing nighttime partner to your retinal serum as the last step in your PM routine. Designed to wrap your complexion in hydration after using vitamin A - you’ll ensure your complexion stays well-moisturised and comfortable every time.

Packed with skin-strengthening ceramides, this aids your skin in restoring its natural skin barrier as your skin goes into repair mode while you sleep. Add to the mix antioxidants to prevent free-radical damage from the day’s aggressors and skin-firming and plumping peptides, and you can expect to wake up to a more youthful-looking complexion.

*Source: Biochem J., 1990, 268, pp 371-378