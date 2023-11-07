Turn to the sleep experts Emma to solve your slumber troubles

When it comes to our wellbeing, we know the importance of regular exercise, a healthy diet and a good night’s sleep. While making changes to increase our step count or making sure we’re at least getting our 5-a-day is manageable, if you struggle with sleep problems getting a healthy 7-9 hour’s sleep can feel beyond our control.

It’s normal to have some trouble falling asleep or sleeping through the night from time to time, but if it’s a recurring problem you need to take it seriously or it will end up taking a toll on both your physical and mental health.

Sleep problems and more severe sleep disorders can be triggered by psychological factors, like stress and anxiety. Yet, they can be physiological and environmental too, so seeking expert advice and making some changes to your sleeping environment will help you take charge of your sleep routine once again.

From neuroscientists to trained psychologists, Emma has a team of sleep experts who are dedicated to transforming the sleep experience. With a range of products that are intensively researched and tested to improve quality of sleep, you’ll only find sleep-inducing products backed by scientific evidence and a data-driven approach from the sleep brand.

Therefore, you can trust Emma to help you create the ideal sleep setting to lull you into a peaceful slumber. And right now is the best time to visit Emma as their Black Friday sale has already started. There are huge savings to be made across all of Emma’s mattresses, beds, toppers, pillows and accessories that act as sleep aids.

To help you in your quest for better sleep, below are some of the most common sleep problems and disorders with solutions to improve the quantity and quality of your sleep…

3 common sleep problems sorted

1. I struggle falling asleep

One of the most common sleep problems that exists for so many of us is finding it hard to fall asleep in the first place. We’ve all been there: tossing, turning and unable to switch off. While for most this is a temporary issue, if you’ve been struggling for 3 nights a week (over three months or more) you may be suffering from onset insomnia and should seek medical advice.

The causes of insomnia are usually tied to emotional worries, distress and anxiety. These emotions trigger an overactive sympathetic nervous system making your heart rate, blood flow and brain activity increase, as well as releasing the stress hormone cortisol – making it impossible to relax and fall asleep.

Your GP may prescribe medication or refer you to behavioural or psychotherapy to get help with insomnia. For a natural alternative to sleeping pills, therapists also recommend trying a weighted blanket. Just like its name suggests, the Emma Hug Weighted Blanket works as a comforting embrace lowering your heart rate through pressure stimulation, allowing you to relax easier and fall asleep quicker.

2. I can’t sleep through the night

Another type of insomnia is the difficulty staying asleep or even waking up too early every morning – it’s known as maintenance insomnia. Again, there are a variety of treatments from sleeping pills to specialist therapies your GP may recommend if you’ve been suffering for a while. The problem with medication is it can distort the natural sleep pattern making your issues worse, so make sure it’s not your sleep environment causing you to wake up in the first place.

Make sure you’re as comfortable as you can be without any disturbances from others in the bed with you. The Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress is cleverly designed to regulate your body temperature, provide all-over pressure relief and absorb any motion in the bed promoting a deeper sleep.

3. I’m always tired in the day

If you’re finding you’re getting a full night’s sleep but still exhausted during the day, you may have a sleep disorder known as sleep apnea. It can potentially be serious, as you’re breathing stops and starts while you sleep and can lead to more serious problems like hypertension, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Symptoms often include loud snoring or making heavy noises in your sleep, as well as feeling tired throughout the day.

Speak to your GP if you’re worried, who can support you with ways to breathe better at night. It’s also important to sleep with a head position that keeps your airway open. Using a pillow with the right firmness and height for you will help too. The Emma Premium Pillow makes this easy with its removable layers that can be adjusted to suit the type of sleeper you are.