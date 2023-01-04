Twin sisters born in different years despite delivery minutes apart

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pair of Texas-based parents has revealed that their twins have an unconventional birthday situation: The babies were born in different years, despite being born mere minutes apart.

Kali Jo Scott, who’s based in Denton, Texas, spoke about giving birth at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital during a recent interview with Fox 4’s KDFW-TV. She said she was checked into the hospital on New Year’s Eve, a week before her due date, to deliver her twin babies through a caesarean section.

What she didn’t realize is that she’d be ending the year with one baby and rining in the New Year with the other. The first twin, a girl named Annie Jo, was born at 11:55 pm on 31 December. Kali’s second child, Effie Rose, was then born minutes later, at 12:01 am on 1 January. Effie Rose was also the first baby born in that hospital in 2023.

Kali and her husband, Cliff Scott, said they knew there was a chance that their twins could have different birthdays, but didn’t think it would actually happen.

“We had kinda joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know, with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend, they had their own birthday,” the mother said. “And then it turned out that was more of a possibility than we realised.”

The couple expressed how happy they were that heir children were born on different days.

“I love it. I think it is hilarious and just super fun,” Kali said, before her husband added: “They each get their own day.”

Kali also highlighted how her fraternal twins’ birthdays will help showcase their different identities.

“I think with twins, they’re not identical but, you always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique. So this gets to add to that special and uniqueness that some twins don’t maybe get,” she said. “One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year’s Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year’s Day.”

Of her loved ones’ reactions, Kali said that her and her husband’s families think it’s “so fun and so neat” that their babies are born in different years. She confessed that while Cliff’s grandmother wanted the twins to have a “traditional” same day birthday, she’s still “very happy”.

Kali then shared a joke that her peers made about how the birthdays may impact the couple when they’re filing taxes.

“Our friends were making fun of us for the tax deduction issue since we only get one tax deduction for last year, but I think that’s just fine,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Kali for comment.