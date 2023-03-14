Tyler Cameron reveals he only had $200 when he started dating Gigi Hadid

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyler Cameron has spoken out about his relationship with Gigi Hadid, and revealed that he only had $200 in his bank account while they were together.

The 30-year-old reality star reflected on his love life during Monday’s episode of Jason Tartick’sTrading Secrets podcast. Cameron briefly dated Hadid in 2019, following his appearance on The Bachelorette, where he was one of lead Hannah Brown’s top two picks before she sent him home.

During his conversation with Tartick, the podcast host recalled a conversation that he and Bachelor star Matt James had with Cameron about his dating life, after he had finished filming The Bachelorette.

“You and I are sitting at a sushi joint, Matt James came in,” Tartick recalled. “And I was like: ‘Dude, what are you gonna do?’ And we start talking about, like, what you’re thinking. And you were starting to date Gigi Hadid.”

After Cameron laughed at this comment, Tartick detailed how his friend told him that he wasn’t in the best financial spot when dating Hadid.

“[Cameron] goes to me: ‘Dude, I don’t know what the f*** I’m gonna do. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don’t know what my next job is and I’m dating Gigi Hadid,’” the author continued.

The model chimed in to clarify that statement, adding: “Not even $5,000. I had, like, $200, you know what I mean?”

He went on to recall his “early days in New York” when he was “going on dates” and living with James, who went on to be The Bachelor after Cameron recommended him to the franchise.

“I’m living on Matt’s beanbag, have no money. But I’m, like, the happiest I’ve ever been because the world is wide open to me in New York City,” he said. “I can do whatever I want. I remember I be going on dates, calling Pops up in the bathroom like: ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like: ‘You got it, son, go get it.’”

Tartick then asked the reality star how he “managed” to go out with Hadid, when he only had “$250 to [his] name”. In response, Cameron explained how he’d simply hope for the best when paying for something during his dates.

“You’re just crossing your fingers at this point,” he said. “At this point, I don’t even know what a credit card is. I got a straight debit card so when you hit zero, you hit zero, you know, so I’m just crossing my fingers, hoping it swipes. And it just kept swiping.”

Cameron was the first-runner up during season 15 of The Bachelorette, where Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt, who she later split from after finding out that he had a girlfriend while on the show. Although she began to reconnect with Cameron during the After the Final Rose special, they didn’t get into an exclusive relationship, as he was later spotted on a date with Hadid in August 2019.

While Hadid and Cameron opted to keep their relationships underwraps, they were spotted together in New York on multiple occasions, including at an MTV Video Music Awards Afterparty.

Although their split was announced in October 2019, Cameron told US Weekly at the time that they were still on good terms, explaining: “When we need to be… We’re friends.

Cameron also reflected on his brief romance in his 2021 memoir, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, where he confessed that he started seeing Hadid while he was still seeing Brown.

“We saw each other in LA, where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend,” he wrote, as reported by US Weekly. “Two days later, I was seen in New York City, out on a date with a different girl.”

He pointed out his regrets about this decision, writing: “Now I know, this was a major mistake on my end. Not because I shouldn’t have been dating, because I was very clear with Hannah all along that after the way the show ended, I needed some time and space to figure things out.”

Although he noted that he called Brown and told her that they “both deserved to date other people”, he still felt like he put her “in a tough, tough position”.