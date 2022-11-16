Jump to content

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

The actor spoke about the Duchess at the Baby2Baby Gala

Amber Raiken
New York
Wednesday 16 November 2022 20:42
Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US.

The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.

As the employee acknowledged that he couldn’t find baby formula in any of the stores across the country, Perry said that he personally started looking for them. The actor noted that he didn’t end up having any luck either so he contacted Meghan and Prince Harry, who were in London, at the time.

Perry then revealed Meghan’s sweet gesture, explaining that she decided to go shopping in the UK for baby formula for his employee’s US-based family.

Over the years, the Madea Homecoming star and the royal have maintained a close friendship. In March 2020, Perry offered his California home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down from their roles in the royal family and arrived in the US from Canada.

In March 2021, during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan expressed her gratitude for her friend and recalled how his offer came right after she and Harry learned their own security was being removed amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do,” Meghan told Winfrey about her first few months in California.

Perry also spoke about offering his house to Meghan and Harry during an interview with Today in September.

“It was a very difficult time for them and what I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love,” Perry said when. “These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other.”

Regarding how they met, Meghan recalled during a recent interview with The Cut that after she married Harry, Perry contacted her. She said that although they hadn’t met in person, he told her that he was praying for her, due to the “symbolic weight of their wedding” and offered to support her. She said that it wasn’t until 2020 that she reached out to Perry and told him her “life story”.

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she said.

