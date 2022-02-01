An Uber driver discovered that the man she was seeing was dating other people after picking him up with another woman.

TikToker Jen shared her experience in a video that has been viewed more than 2m times, in which she recalled how she’d found out that her relationship with a man she was dating was not exclusive when he’d gotten in the backseat of her car.

“When you decide to stay in on a Friday, drive for Uber and your man gets in the back seat with another girl,” she said in the video. After the TikTok went viral, viewers urged Jen share all of the details of the story.

She prefaced the story with some background information: “Today is Monday, and this all happened on Friday. There’s been new developments since then, so we’re going to talk about it.”

Jen then explained that the man she picked up that weekend was not her boyfriend, but someone she had been talking to on the dating app Hinge. According to the TikToker, things had been going well, and she had even met all of his friends at a party.

“I had asked him what he was doing over the weekend because I wanted to hang out and he said he was going to a sports game on Friday but we could hang out on Saturday,” she said, explaining that she had decided to work Friday instead.

According to Jen, while she was driving for Uber, she received a request from a woman who looked somewhat familiar to Jen. Upon pickup, the woman got in the back seat, followed by a man.

As the pair started talking about their friends, however, Jen recognised the names, at which point she realised that the man in the backseat was actually the man she’d been seeing, and the woman was someone she had met at the party.

“I look in the rearview mirror and we make eye contact and that’s when we both know,” Jen recalled. “I knew it was him, he knew it was me. We had our masks so that’s why it was hard to tell at first.”

She said she finished the ride with the two of them in the back, and within five minutes, received a call from the man apologising. According to the TikToker, the man said that he and the woman are just friends and it was just a crazy coincidence.

However, Jen said she encountered the woman again on Sunday night when they both happened to be at the same bar.

"I said to the waitress that I felt bad because I know they’re just friends, and she goes ‘What do you mean they’re just friends?’ and I was so confused,” Jen said in the video. “The waitress tells me they’re definitely more than friends.”

Jen said at this point she confronted the man she had been seeing, at which point he finally came clean and admitted that he’d been having a relationship with the woman from the Uber drive.